Nickelback To Release First Album In Five Years - Noise11.com

 Nickelback To Release First Album In Five Years
Nickelback perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 15 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nickelback perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 15 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nickelback To Release First Album In Five Years

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2022

in News

Nickelback will follow-up their 2017 album ‘Feed The Machine’ with the all-new ‘Get Rollin’ in November.

‘Get Rollin’ is due 18 November with the first single ‘San Quentin’ out this week.

Speaking with New Jersey radio 105.5 WDHA Chad Kroger said, “The record’s all over the map, just like all of our records are — they’re all over the map. We’re just starting off with a big, kick-the-door-down rocker, and there’s other heavy material on there, but, just like I said, like every other NICKELBACK record, it ebbs and flows and there’s something there for every single mood.”

A video for ‘San Quentin’, filmed at the Simon Fraser University Convocation Mall in British Columbia is due in a few weeks.

Plans are now underway for a 2023 world tour.

