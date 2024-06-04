 Nicki Minaj Calls Princess Diana “A Dear Friend’ In Bizarre Concert Banter - Noise11.com
Nicki Minaj Calls Princess Diana “A Dear Friend’ In Bizarre Concert Banter

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2024

in News

Pop rapper and alleged moron Nicki Minaj has stunned fans in the UK when she called for a minute silence at her recent Birmingham concert to play tribute to “a dear friend”, Princess Diana.

Diana died in 1997. Minaj was a 14 year old school girl at the time.

Minaj ranted “Wales, Wales, Wales” and then said “It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine. Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales”.

She then had the minute silence to a crowd more stunned by the idiotic remark.

In 2021, Minaj caused Trindad’s Health Minister to waste a day during the pandemic when she claimed her brother got swollen testicles after taking the covid vaccine.

Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam on drug charges nine days ago.

