Nicki Minaj Calls Princess Diana “A Dear Friend’ In Bizarre Concert Banter - Noise11.com

Pop rapper and alleged moron Nicki Minaj has stunned fans in the UK when she called for a minute silence at her recent Birmingham concert to play tribute to “a dear friend”, Princess Diana.

Diana died in 1997. Minaj was a 14 year old school girl at the time.

Minaj ranted “Wales, Wales, Wales” and then said “It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine. Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales”.

She then had the minute silence to a crowd more stunned by the idiotic remark.

In 2021, Minaj caused Trindad’s Health Minister to waste a day during the pandemic when she claimed her brother got swollen testicles after taking the covid vaccine.

Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam on drug charges nine days ago.

