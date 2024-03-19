 Nicki Minaj Cancels New Orleans Concert At Last Minute - Noise11.com
Fans were left angry after Nicki Minaj postponed her New Orleans tour stop.

Nicki was set to take the stage at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Monday night, but was forced to postpone at the last minute.

The venue itself was first to announce the rescheduling, just hours before showtime.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” read a post on the center’s Instagram page.

“As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.”

Fans were quick to express their frustration at being given the news at the last minute.

“I just drove all the way to New Orleans,” wrote one. “Her health is important but I wish they said something earlier.”

“nobody is mad bc she cancelled , it’s the fact they waited 4 hours before the event to tell us officially,” echoed another.

Other’s jumped to Nicki’s defence: “Y’all get sick and call out of work all the time,” one fan commented. “Please go touch some damn grass. Y’all find ANY reason to dislike this lady. Good fkn day fr.”

The venue’s post went on to say that venue staff were “working diligently to find a new date” with Nicki’s team, and that ticketholders should wait for a further announcement of new dates.

“Please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon,” they added.

Nicki had posted to X/Twitter on 16 March, letting fans know she was feeling unwell.

“Barbz pls send me healing energy. woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t,” Nicki wrote. “You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much.”

