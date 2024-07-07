Nicki Minaj Cancels Show Due To Safety Concerns - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel her headlining performance at SAGA Festival on Sunday night due to a planned protest in Bucharest.

Nicki Minaj revealed she made the decision to pull out from performing at the last minute due to “safety concerns”.

“Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area,” she posted on X, just hours before her set. “I look forward to seeing you all at another time.”

She continued: “As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.”

Although Minaj did not specify what protest caused the security concern, Rolling Stone cited a statement by Risk Management Platform Crisis24, which read: “Civil society groups plan to march in Bucharest on July 8. Business groups and taxpayers are demanding improvements to the state’s fiscal policies and processes. It is likely that several hundred to low thousands of protesters will take part. Heightened security and localised transport disruptions are possible in the immediate vicinity of the protest. The demonstration will likely be peaceful.”

SAGA Festival also shared the update with a “heavy heart” as they called Minaj’s decision beyond its powers.

“The news has left us all devastated, and we know it’s a huge disappointment for all of you, just as it is for us,” the organisers wrote.

Minaj will next perform in London at Wireless Festival on Friday.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

