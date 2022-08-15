 Nigel Butterley AM To Receive Posthumous Art Music Award - Noise11.com
Nigel Butterley AM photo by Josh Raymond

Nigel Butterley AM To Receive Posthumous Art Music Award

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Sydney composer, pianist, teacher and broadcaster Nigel Butterley AM will be honored with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music at the 2022 Art Music Awards.

In 1966 Nigel Butterley won the Italia Prize for his work ‘In The Head the Fire’. Over the years his awards included the Albert H. Maggs Composition Award, the Don Banks Music Award, and the Paul Lowin Orchestral and an Art Music Award in 2003 for Choral or Vocal Work of the Year for The True Samaritan.

Butterley broadcast on ABC Radio from 1952 to 1973. His work ‘Fire in the Heavens’ was commissioned for the opening of the Sydney Opera House in 1973. In 1991 he was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia.

Nigel Butterley passed away on 19 February 2022 at age 86.

2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS
Wednesday 31 August @ 5.45pm
Meat Market, North Melbourne

With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.

