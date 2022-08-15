Nigel Butterley AM To Receive Posthumous Art Music Award - Noise11.com

Sydney composer, pianist, teacher and broadcaster Nigel Butterley AM will be honored with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music at the 2022 Art Music Awards.

In 1966 Nigel Butterley won the Italia Prize for his work ‘In The Head the Fire’. Over the years his awards included the Albert H. Maggs Composition Award, the Don Banks Music Award, and the Paul Lowin Orchestral and an Art Music Award in 2003 for Choral or Vocal Work of the Year for The True Samaritan.

Butterley broadcast on ABC Radio from 1952 to 1973. His work ‘Fire in the Heavens’ was commissioned for the opening of the Sydney Opera House in 1973. In 1991 he was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia.

Nigel Butterley passed away on 19 February 2022 at age 86.

2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 31 August @ 5.45pm

Meat Market, North Melbourne

With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

