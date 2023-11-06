 Nik Kershaw and Go West Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Nik Kershaw and Go West Australian Dates Announced

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2023

in News

Nik Kershaw will return to Australia with Go West in 2024.

Kershaw with Go West will tour Australia in March 2024.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024
Tuesday 5 March Adelaide The Gov Wednesday 6 March Brisbane The Tivoli Thursday 7 March Sydney Metro Theatre
Saturday 9 March Hobart Odeon Theatre
Sunday 10 March Melbourne Northcote Theatre
Wednesday 13 March Perth Astor Theatre

https://presale.destroyalllines.com/tb_app/494013

