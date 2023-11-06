Nik Kershaw and Go West Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Nik Kershaw will return to Australia with Go West in 2024.
Kershaw with Go West will tour Australia in March 2024.
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024
Tuesday 5 March Adelaide The Gov Wednesday 6 March Brisbane The Tivoli Thursday 7 March Sydney Metro Theatre
Saturday 9 March Hobart Odeon Theatre
Sunday 10 March Melbourne Northcote Theatre
Wednesday 13 March Perth Astor Theatre
