Ninajirachi And Porter Robinson Release Long Awaited Collaboration 'WannaCry' - Noise11 Music News

Australian electronic producer Ninajirachi has teamed with Porter Robinson for their first official collaboration, ‘WannaCry’, following months of live previews and more than a decade after Robinson inspired her first concert experience.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian electronic producer Ninajirachi has released her first collaboration with American producer and songwriter Porter Robinson, unveiling the new single ‘WannaCry’ ahead of a run of major international festival appearances, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa.

The release marks the culmination of a creative relationship that stretches back more than a decade. Ninajirachi has said Robinson’s concert at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre was the first live show she attended as a teenager. Earlier this month she returned to the same venue to headline a sold out performance as part of her Dark Crystal V series, completing a full circle that has now extended into a recording partnership.

‘WannaCry’ had already become familiar to fans after the pair introduced it during recent live performances at events including Coachella, Primavera Sound, EDC Las Vegas, Project Glow, Dark Mofo and Dark Crystal. The official release now makes the collaboration widely available for the first time.

The song takes an unusual lyrical approach, telling its story from the perspective of the WannaCry ransomware attack that spread globally in 2017. Rather than recounting the cyberattack itself, the writers reimagine the infamous computer virus in a fictional narrative, reflecting the pair’s shared interest in internet culture and electronic music shaped by digital life.

For Robinson, the collaboration adds another chapter to a career that has continually shifted between electronic and pop music. After emerging with electro-house releases as a teenager, he achieved international recognition with his 2014 album Worlds. His catalogue has since expanded through projects including the Gold certified collaboration ‘Shelter’ with Madeon, the Grammy nominated Virtual Self project, 2021’s Nurture, and his most recent studio album, SMILE! :D.

For Ninajirachi, the release continues a rapid rise that accelerated with her debut album I Love My Computer. Released through NLV Records, the album drew widespread critical recognition and established her as one of Australia’s leading electronic producers. The record was followed by three ARIA Awards, performances at Coachella, and sold out headline Australian shows under her Dark Crystal banner.

The timing of ‘WannaCry’ coincides with another busy international touring period for Ninajirachi. She performs at Lollapalooza on 30 July before making her debut at Hinterland Music Festival the following day. Her schedule then continues through Europe, North America and Australia, including support dates with Tame Impala later this year.

The collaboration also reflects a broader trend of Australian electronic artists increasingly finding international audiences through festival appearances and cross-border collaborations. With both artists drawing heavily on internet culture, pop songwriting and contemporary electronic production, ‘WannaCry’ represents a meeting of two musicians whose careers have developed in parallel despite coming from opposite sides of the Pacific.

Tour Dates

Ninajirachi

30 Jul, Chicago IL, Lollapalooza

31 Jul, Saint Charles IA, Hinterland Music Festival

1 Aug, Chicago IL, Epiphany Hall (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow) Sold Out

7 Aug to 9 Aug, Katowice, Poland, OFF Festival

7 Aug, Seattle WA, Capitol Hill Block Party

13 Aug, Gothenburg, Sweden, Way Out West

14 Aug, Oslo, Norway, Øya Festival

15 Aug, Copenhagen, Denmark, Syd For Solen

19 Aug, Berlin, Germany, Kesselhaus (with Jane Remover)

21 Aug, Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop

22 Aug, London, UK, All Points East Festival

23 Aug, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, Lowlands Festival

5 Sep, Griffith/Wiradjuri, Australia, triple j’s One Night Stand

16 Sep, Vancouver BC, Commodore Ballroom (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

17 Sep, Vancouver BC, Commodore Ballroom (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

19 Sep, Denver CO, Ogden Theatre (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

20 Sep, Denver CO, Reelworks (with MGNA Crrrta)

22 Sep, Columbus OH, KEMBA Live! (with MGNA Crrrta)

24 Sep, Pittsburgh PA, Stage AE (with MGNA Crrrta)

25 Sep, Washington DC, All Things Go DC

27 Sep, San Francisco CA, Portola Music Festival

29 Sep, Boston MA, Royale (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

30 Sep, Boston MA, Royale (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

2 Oct, Philadelphia PA, Franklin Music Hall (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

3 Oct, Brooklyn NY, Brooklyn Steel (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

4 Oct, Brooklyn NY, Brooklyn Steel (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

9 to 25 Oct, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth supporting Tame Impala

11 to 14 Nov, Los Angeles CA, The Fonda Theatre (with MGNA Crrrta) Sold Out

22 Nov, Mexico City, Corona Capital

31 Dec, Dallas TX, Fair Park Coliseum

Porter Robinson

9 Aug, Stroudsburg PA, Elements Music & Arts Festival

15 Aug, New York NY, Zedd In The Park

4 Sep, Bridgeview IL, North Coast Festival

13 Nov to 15 Nov, Austin TX, Seismic 9.0

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