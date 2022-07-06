 Nipsey Hussle Killer Convicted of Murder - Noise11.com
Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle Killer Convicted of Murder

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2022

in News

The man who shot Nipsey Hussle has been convicted of murder.

The rapper, real name Airmiess Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times outside of his store in South Los Angeles on 31 March 2019. Hussle later died in hospital. He was 33.

Police officers identified Eric Ronald Holder Jr. as the suspect, and following a trial that began last month, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter relating to injuries he caused to bystanders.

Holder faces life in prison and is set to be sentenced in September.

During the trial, Holder’s lawyer Aaron Jansen asserted he should be found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

According to The Associated Press, he claimed that Hussle had accused Holder of being a “snitch”, which led to him shooting the star in a “heat of passion”.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney insisted the shooting was premeditated.

Members of Hussle’s family, including his partner Lauren London, have not yet commented on the verdict.

