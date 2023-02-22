 Nipsey Hussle Killer Sentenced To 60 Years Jail - Noise11.com
Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle Killer Sentenced To 60 Years Jail

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2023

in News

The man who killed Nipsey Hussle has been sentenced to at least 60 years in prison.

The rapper, real name Airmiess Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times outside of his store in South Los Angeles on 31 March 2019. Hussle later died in hospital. He was 33.

Following a trial in mid-2022, Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter relating to injuries he caused to bystanders.

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II sentenced Holder to 25 years to life for murder, 25 years for a firearm sentencing enhancement, and 10 years for assault with a firearm.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’s mental health,” the judge said, according to The Associated Press. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

Members of Hussle’s family, including his partner Lauren London, have not yet commented on the sentencing.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

