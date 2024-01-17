 No Doubt Plan A 2024 Coachella Reunion - Noise11.com
Gwen Stefani will reunite with her No Doubt bandmates for this year’s Coachella festival.

No Doubt will perform for the first time since 2015 when they hit the stage at the annual music festival in Indio, California.

The news was announced on Tuesday when Coachella organisers unveiled the line-up, which includes Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat as headliners.

No Doubt had teased a reunion in a social media video earlier in the day.

The clip began with Gwen looking at the artwork for their 1995 album, The Beacon Street Collection, and feeling nostalgic for her time with the band. She sent a message to bassist Tony Kanal and they hopped on a video chat with their bandmates Tom Dumont and Adrian Young.

During the chat, Gwen asked, “What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?”

Her questions prompted a bit of banter that ended with them declaring, “We should do a show! Let’s do a show!”

After the line-up was unveiled, No Doubt shared the poster on social media and added, “@coachella 2024 We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!”

The 2024 Coachella festival will also feature performances from Blur, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, J Balvin, Bebe Rexha and Sabrina Carpenter. It will take place over two weekends – 12 and 14 April and then 19 and 21 April.

