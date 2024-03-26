 No More Make Up For Gene Simmons - Noise11.com

Gene Simmons of KISS by Mary Boukouvalas

No More Make Up For Gene Simmons

by Music-News.com on March 27, 2024

in News

Gene Simmons has vowed “no more make-up” on stage.

Simmons – who played their final show in December, four years after beginning their ‘End of the Road’ tour – always performed with black-and-white paint covering their faces, but Gene isn’t planning to stick with the look when he takes his “little side band” on the road this summer.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We’ve got a little side band called the Gene Simmons Band, and we’ll be headlining festivals across Europe, South America… no more make-up for me.

“But we’re the luckiest people in the world.”

KISS have stepped away from performing following their final show in the Big Apple, but they surprised fans by debuting digital versions of themselves created by the teams behind the lucrative ‘ABBA Voyage’ hologram show.

They declared the avatars signal the start of a “new era” and Gene has claimed millions of dollars are being pumped into the project.

Speaking during a Q+A at the Electric Lady Studios in New York, he told one fan: “There’s so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension. But they’re spending, oh, about 200 million [dollars] to take it to the next level.”

He said of ABBA’s first-of-its-kind show, he added: “You can’t tell if they’re there, right there, like that.”

In a video posted online after their final concert, Gene explained: “We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamt of before.

“The technology is going to make [rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist] Paul [Stanley] jump higher than he’s ever done before … If you think you are going to get rid of us then that’s not going to happen.”

The band has yet to confirm their exact plans for the avatars, but Paul said it’s a very exciting.

He explained: “I think we’ve transcended over the years being human beings and here we are becoming immortal and it’s very exciting for us … We can’t maintain this [band] indefinitely but you [avatar-makers] can.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Kevin Godley Reunites With 10cc In London

10cc had a special reunion at their London show this week when former member and co-founder Kevin Godley joined the band at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (25 March 2024).

3 mins ago
Bruce Springsteen Named First International Ivors Fellow

Bruce Springsteen is set become the first international songwriter to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

1 day ago
Vincent Bonham of Raydio Dies At Age 67

Vincent Bonham, a founding member of Raydio with Ray Parker Jr in 1977, has died at the age of 67.

2 days ago
The Damned at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne 22 March 2024 photo by Mary Boukouvalis
The Damned + The Hard Ons, Northcote Theatre, Friday 22nd March 2024

The Damned released the first ever UK punk single, “New Rose” off album Damned, Damned, Damned, in 1976, and were often overshadowed by their English punk counterparts. Now in their late sixties and still touring world-wide, featuring the original line up of Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray, they are the ones having the last laugh and have left their old rivals for dead, in certain respects, quite literally!

3 days ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines Recovering After Collapsing Backstage During Show Recording

Marcia Hines was taken to hospital in Sydney on the weekend after collapsing in her dressing room before she was due to perform on Australian Idol.

3 days ago
Bon Scott statue in AC/DC Lane
Bon Scott Movie Will Not Be A Biopic

The new film about AC/DC’s Bon Scott won’t be a biopic.

5 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lemmy’s Ashes To Be Enshrined At The Rainbow Bar

Lemmy's ashes will be "enshrined" at his favourite boozer, the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill.

7 days ago