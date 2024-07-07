 Noel Gallagher To Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher To Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2024

in News

Noel Gallagher is set to have a knee replacement after being hit with arthritis.

Noel will undergo surgery later this year.

Noel has reportedly been in pain from the condition for a while. His brother Liam also suffers from arthritis and had a hip replacement in April.

Gallagherr confirmed the news on Matt Morgans’s podcast. “I’ve got bad knees actually,” he said. “I’ve got to have an operation on my fucking knee.”

Noel will continue to play with his band, The High Flying Birds, before taking a break in August to go on holiday ahead of the operation.

After Liam had his operation last year, he took to social media to reassure fans it wouldn’t affect his performances.

“Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound.” He added, “I’m getting my physio to study old videos of my walk so we don’t miss a trick the comeback is real.”

Noel and Liam haven’t spoken since 2009 when Oasis performed their final concert in Paris. They had an argument backstage and haven’t managed to resolve their differences.

Liam is currently on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ album, Definitely Maybe.

In June, he dedicated a track to Noel. “So I’m gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who’s still playing hard to get,” he said. “But that’s alright. Word on the street is he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop – one of them Thorntons – buying some chocolates. So you never know! D’you know what I mean.”

Last year, Liam claimed he had asked Noel to join him on the tour, writing on X, “He’s been asked and he’s refused.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Rowntree Blur perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Loses Bid To Join UK Parliament

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has failed to become a member of the UK Parliament.

19 mins ago
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel Premieres ‘Remember My Love’ Video Directed By His Daughter Lily

Diesel has a new video for ‘Remember My Love’ from his 2023 ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ album and more tour dates to go along with it.

1 hour ago
Billy Ray Cyrus and Braison Cyrus Derrek Kupish
Billy Ray Cyrus Joined By Son Braison At Grand Ole Opry

Billy Ray Cyrus had a special guest join him at the Grand Ole Opry on the weekend. His son Braison joined in for two songs at the iconic Nashville venue.

2 hours ago
Mel B
Spice Girl Mel B To Receive Doctorate

Mel B is set to receive an honorary doctorate for her recent domestic abuse charity work.

10 hours ago
Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Cult Get a Venue Upgrade In Melbourne And A New Show For Sydney

The Cult have been upgraded from The Form to MC Arena in Melbourne and have a sell-out show at Sydney’s Opera House as well as a new Sydney show at the Enmore Theatre.

20 hours ago
Jon Stevens and Kate Ceberano Superstars Live
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Team For Superstars Live

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens will get together again for the Superstars Live tour in October and November.

1 day ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Is Subject Of A New York Criminal Investigation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation in New York.

4 days ago