Noel Gallagher US Gig Evacuated Because of Bomb Threat - Noise11.com

A Noel Gallagher show in Saratoga, New York was evacuated on Saturday (8 July, 2023).

Gallagher was scheduled to perform with his band High Flying Birds at the Saratoga Performing Arts Centre with opening acts Metric and Garbage.

Garbage and Metric both performed by Gallagher’s set did not happen when the bomb threat came in.

New York Police issued the following statement:

On 07/08/2023, The New York State Park Police, New York State Police, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga

Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results. This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony.

A statement posted to Noel Gallagher’s socials stated, “Unfortunately, on the advice of local authorities Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performance at Saratoga Performing Arts Centre did not go ahead on Saturday evening. The decision was taken out of an abundance of caution to prioritise safety of fans and staff. The tour continues tonight at New York City’s Summer Stage in Central Park and we look forward Ito seeing fans there”.

Garbage setlist, 8 July, Saratoga, New York

Supervixen (from Garbage, 1995)

#1 Crush (b-side of Vow, 1995)

The Men Who Rule the World (from No Gods No Masters, 2021)

Run Baby Run (from Bleed Like Me, 2005)

Special (from Version 2.0, 1998)

Wolves (from No Gods No Masters, 2021)

Beloved Freak (from Not Your Kind of People, 2012)

Bleed Like Me (from Bleed Like Me, 2005)

Cities in Dust (Siouxsie and the Banshees cover)

I Think I’m Paranoid (from Version 2.0, 1998)

Stupid Girl (from Garbage, 1995)

Push It (from Version 2.0, 1998)

No Gods No Masters (from No Gods No Masters, 2021)

Only Happy When It Rains (from Garbage, 1995)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (from Beautiful Garbage, 2001)

