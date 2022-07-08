 Noise11's Nick Kontonicolas Wishes Marty Stuart and Connie Smith A Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart and Connie Smith photographed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry moments after the live broadcast was finished Saturday, September 26, 2020. This marked the final performance before the 95th Anniversary of the Opry which saw the return of a socially distanced crowd of 500 people.

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2022

in News

Country music legends Connie Smith and Marty Stuart are celebrating their Silver wedding anniversary after 25 years of marriage.

The Noise Network’s New York based Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas, a close friend of Connie and Marty, wishes the couple the very best sending his love and saying “when being in the room with Marty and Connie you feel the warmth, the love and respect they have for each other. They are truly two souls combined. I am blessed that we have met and we are friends can call each other “Brother”. To my two friends, may your love last forever and may your continue to inspire others and both a spiritual and creative level”.

Marty was just 11-years old when he first heard Connie Smith who was already a major country star. In 1970, Connie was scheduled to appear in Philadelphia, Mississippi, Marty’s hometown. His mother took him to the show and which was where he first met Connie. He even had his photo taken with her after the show. That was 52 years ago.

Since that first week each went their own separate ways and developed their own careers. Marty join Lester Flatts band and would later become a member of the Johnny Cash band.

Connie’s career also blossomed. She has had 20 Top 10 Country hits and 36 Top 40 Country hits in the USA.

In 2021, Connie released her 54th studio album ‘The Cry of the Heart’.

Marty will release his next album ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ soon, as he prepares to open the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

On 8 July 1997, Marty and Connie married and are still together to this day, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Both will remain together forever as inductees of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

