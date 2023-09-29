 Not a Joke - Sony To Release Drumless Version of Daft Punk ‘Random Access Memories’ - Noise11.com
Daft Punk Random Access Memories drumless edition

Not a Joke – Sony To Release Drumless Version of Daft Punk ‘Random Access Memories’

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2023

in News

More proof that the music business is descending into utter ridiculousness comes news that there is a drumless version of the Daft Punk classic ‘Random Access Memories’ on the way.

In what appears to be the result of some music exec getting too high on life on what appears to be the silliest project to ever get approved, Sony has announced that the drumless edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ is really coming out in November 2023.

Here is the sell:

Memories 10th Anniversary Edition earlier this year, this new iteration of the GRAMMY-award winning Album of the Year strips away all drum and percussive elements from the album.

Doing so brings out a timeless quality to the album, giving listeners the ability to dive deeper into the layers of each track.

TRACKLISTING:
1. Give Life Back to Music (Drumless Edition)
2. The Game of Love (Drumless Edition)
3. Giorgio by Moroder (Drumless Edition)
4. Within (Drumless Edition)
5. Instant Crush (Drumless Edition) (feat. Julian Casablancas)
6. Lose Yourself to Dance (Drumless Edition) (feat. Pharrell Williams)
7. Touch (Drumless Edition) (feat. Paul Wiliams)
8. Get Lucky (Drumless Edition) (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)
9. Beyond (Drumless Edition)
10. Motherboard (Drumless Edition)
11. Fragments of Time (Drumless Edition) (feat. Todd Edwards)
12. Doin’ it Right (Drumless Edition) (feat. Panda Bear)
13. Contact (Drumless Edition)

