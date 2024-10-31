Not Drowning Waving To Reunite To Perform 1990 Album ‘Tabaran’ - Noise11.com

Not Drowning Waving will reform in January 2025 for a rare performance of their 1990 album ‘Tabaran’ in Sydney.

In a statement the band said, “Tabaran was the most important thing we did as a band – and it’s an album we’re extremely proud of.”

‘Tabaran’ featured musicians of Rabaul, Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea musician George Telek, who was on ‘Tabaran’, will join Not Drowning Waving for the show.

‘Tabaran’ was recorded between July and September 1988 at Pacific Gold Studios in Papua New Guinea. It was released by WEA Records (now Warner Music) in 1990.

David Bridie formed Not Drowning Waving in 1983 with John Phillips on guitar. The band released their last album ‘Circus’ in 1993. The Sydney show will mark the 35th anniversary of the release of ‘Tabaran’.

Date:

24 January 2024, Sydney, City Recital Hall

https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/tabaran

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

