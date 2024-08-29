Oasis Premiere Abandoned ‘Live Forever’ (Monnow Valley Version) - Noise11.com

Oasis have released the ‘Live Forever’ version from the abandoned Marrow Valley Studio sessions ahead of the 30th anniversary release of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ album.

The limited edition deluxe ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th Anniversary release includes the 2014 remastered album plus the previously unreleased and discarded original recording session from Monnow Valley along with outtakes from Sawmills Studios plus a demo of Sad Song featuring Liam’s vocal – all recently mixed for this release by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho.

The Monnow Valley and Sawmills Studios recordings were noticeably absent from the 20th anniversary edition of ‘Definitely Maybe’. Oasis booked the Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield in late 1983 to record the album with Noel Gallagher’s friend Dave Batchelor producing. That didn’t work out so they went to Sawmill Studios in Cornwall to re-record the tracks in January 1994 with Noel producing alongside Mark Coyle. That also did not work as planned so Owen Morris was recruited to produce and that became the final album.

‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary edition will be released today 30 August 2024. The original album was released 29 August 1994.

CD 1

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

Shakermaker (Remastered)

Live Forever (Remastered)

Up In The Sky (Remastered)

Columbia (Remastered)

Supersonic (Remastered)

Sad Song (Remastered)*

Bring It On Down (Remastered)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

Slide Away (Remastered)

Married With Children (Remastered)

* Vinyl only

CD 2

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

Digsy’s Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

Digsy’s Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

