 Oasis To Release New Music - Noise11.com
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis To Release New Music

by Music-News.com on November 6, 2024

in News

Liam Gallagher has assured fans they will be “blown away” by new music allegedly created for Oasis.

Gallagher stunned fans earlier this year when he and his brother Noel Gallagher announced they had reformed to tour in 2025.

Liam has teased that fans will be able to hear a full new Oasis album – claiming he and his brother have already completed the record.

Back in September, Liam teased that he and Noel had recorded new songs while fielding questions from fans on X.

When one fan asked, “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???”, Liam replied to state, “Yep it’s already finished.”

He then doubled down when another fan later asked if a new album was “in the air”, by crudely replying, “It’s in the bag mate f**k the air”.

And now in a new exchange, he has claimed fans will be delighted when they finally hear the new material.

Over the weekend, one fan asked the star online, “What do you think of Noel’s new songs he’s written for Oasis?” – and he responded to state, “Blown away.”

While Oasis has not yet officially confirmed a new album will be released, Liam has a track record for teasing information ahead of announcements.

He previously hinted the 2025 tour would be announced, and that singer Richard Ashcroft and the band Cast would support the group on tour before the news was made official.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Goo Goo Dolls publicity 2024
Goo Goo Dolls To Play Headline Australian Shows In 2025

Goo Goo Dolls will play their first Australian headline shows in 20 years when they tour in 2025.

2 days ago
Roachford
Roachford Set For 2025 Australian Tour

Andrew Roachford will return to Australia in 2025.

5 days ago
Not Drowning Waving To Reunite To Perform 1990 Album ‘Tabaran’

Not Drowning Waving will reform in January 2025 for a rare performance of their 1990 album ‘Tabaran’ in Sydney.

6 days ago
The Brand New Heavies
Brand New Heavies To Return To Australia in 2025

Brand New Heavies are coming back to Australia in February 2025 after last visiting the country in 2022.

6 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre To Release New Album ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg has announced a release date for his new album, produced by Dr. Dre.

6 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Diddy Weighed Guests Before Parties Claims Event Planner

An event planner has claimed Sean "Diddy" Combs enforced weight limits on female guests at his parties.

6 days ago
Richard Andrew
Underground Lovers Drummer Richard Andrew Has Passed Away At Age 58

Drummer Richard Andrew of Melbourne band Underground Lovers has died of lung cancer aged 58.

October 30, 2024