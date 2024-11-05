Oasis To Release New Music - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has assured fans they will be “blown away” by new music allegedly created for Oasis.

Gallagher stunned fans earlier this year when he and his brother Noel Gallagher announced they had reformed to tour in 2025.

Liam has teased that fans will be able to hear a full new Oasis album – claiming he and his brother have already completed the record.

Back in September, Liam teased that he and Noel had recorded new songs while fielding questions from fans on X.

When one fan asked, “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???”, Liam replied to state, “Yep it’s already finished.”

He then doubled down when another fan later asked if a new album was “in the air”, by crudely replying, “It’s in the bag mate f**k the air”.

And now in a new exchange, he has claimed fans will be delighted when they finally hear the new material.

Over the weekend, one fan asked the star online, “What do you think of Noel’s new songs he’s written for Oasis?” – and he responded to state, “Blown away.”

While Oasis has not yet officially confirmed a new album will be released, Liam has a track record for teasing information ahead of announcements.

He previously hinted the 2025 tour would be announced, and that singer Richard Ashcroft and the band Cast would support the group on tour before the news was made official.

