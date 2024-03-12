 Official Bon Jovi Story To Be Told In Disney+ Docuseries - Noise11.com
Official Bon Jovi Story To Be Told In Disney+ Docuseries

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2024

in News

The Bon Jovi Story will be told through the Disney+ docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’.

The four part series will premiere n Disney and Hulu on April 26 and it will include the “dear departed” Ritchie Sambora. “I’m excited. Are you telling the truth, are we going to lie? What are we going to do,” Sambora says in the trailer.

“There was no Plan B in my life every, “ Jon Bon Jovi says. “It was all of nothing”.

“Jon’s choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an arena,” says fellow New Jersey resident Bruce Springsteen.

Watch the trailer:

Watch the Noise11 Tico Torres interview:

