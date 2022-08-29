 Official Statement: John Paul Young Cancels 50th Anniversary Tour Due To Health Concerns - Noise11.com
John Paul Young at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

Official Statement: John Paul Young Cancels 50th Anniversary Tour Due To Health Concerns

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2022

in News

John Paul Young has cancelled all remaining dates on his 50th anniversary tour after falling ill some weeks back. This announcement has been authorized and released by John.

John spent time in hospital recently and is not up to touring right now. He needs to use this time to recover.

In a statement, from the words of John Paul Young:

Hi folks,

Just a few words to let everyone know that I have decided to take a back seat for a time.

2022 has been a challenging year for a lot of us.

After many postponements and cancellations I’m still not in clear air.
I have recently had a couple of health issues that need attention, so I’m going to have a break.

As a friend of mine once said “in a world full of signs, the signs are everywhere”
My sincere apologies to all that have been inconvenienced by this decision.
My very best wishes to everyone and see you down the road.

His agent added; “John was admitted to hospital after a medical incident a few weeks ago and he doesn’t feel he’s match fit to continue with the JPY 50 Years Young – The Anniversary Tour. He needs time to repair and rest and we’ll see where things go from there. Rather than mess everyone around by continuing to postpone dates, we thought it best to cancel the tour altogether.”

“Our sincere apologies go out to all the venues and the wonderful people who’ve supported us by coming to the shows and to those who have been so patient due to earlier postponements because of COVID and other medical issues which have afflicted members of the band in the last few months.”

Refunds for the remaining shows will be arranged through the various ticket outlets and venue box offices.

For accuracy, the statements in this story have not been edited. They are the exact words of John and his agent and have been and have been authorised for publication.

