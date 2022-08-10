Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart - Noise11.com

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

Oliva has nine of the top 10 songs in iTunes.

1. Xanadu

2. Hopelessly Devoted To You

3. You’re The One That I Want

4. I Honestly Love You

5. Let Me Be There

Then comes…

7. Summer Nights

8. Physical

9. If Not For You

10. Banks of the Ohio

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ in at no 6 making the newest music in the Australian Top 10 today a 37 year old song.

The Australian chart is also full of song by The Seekers following the passing of Judith Durham on Friday.

34. Georgy Girl

37. The Carnival Is Over

44. I’ll Never Find Another You

48. I Am Australian

In total there are 52 Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John related songs in the iTunes Top 100 chart today 10 August 2022.

