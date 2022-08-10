 Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart - Noise11.com
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

Oliva has nine of the top 10 songs in iTunes.

1. Xanadu
2. Hopelessly Devoted To You
3. You’re The One That I Want
4. I Honestly Love You
5. Let Me Be There

Then comes…

7. Summer Nights
8. Physical
9. If Not For You
10. Banks of the Ohio

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ in at no 6 making the newest music in the Australian Top 10 today a 37 year old song.

The Australian chart is also full of song by The Seekers following the passing of Judith Durham on Friday.

34. Georgy Girl
37. The Carnival Is Over
44. I’ll Never Find Another You
48. I Am Australian

In total there are 52 Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John related songs in the iTunes Top 100 chart today 10 August 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lamont Dozier
Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81

Hit songwriter Lamont Dozier, the man behind dozens of Motown hits, has died at age 81.

5 hours ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham To Receive State Funeral

The family of Australian singing legend Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victoria Government for a state funeral.

2 days ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

4 days ago
Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video
The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

6 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Is “Too Old” To Tour Anymore

David Crosby has reiterated that he's "too old" to tour anymore.

7 days ago
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Hints At More New Music From The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards joins Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special on Apple Music 1. Matt and Keith discuss prison, working with Mick Jagger in Jamaica and releasing new music.

August 3, 2022