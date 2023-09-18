 Olivia Rodrigo Cancels Australian Trip - Noise11.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch

Olivia Rodrigo Cancels Australian Trip

by Music-News.com on September 19, 2023

in News

Olivia Rodrigo has cancelled her Australian publicity tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It has been confirmed that Rodrigo has pulled out of her upcoming Australian promotional tour in support of her latest album, Guts, just four days before she was scheduled to arrive in Sydney.

Rodrigo was set to host a number of media interviews to promote her sophomore album, however, the events have now been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however she’s so excited to see her Australian Livies (fans) in 2024,” a label spokesperson stated.

It was reported earlier this month that Rodrigo would be travelling to Australia to promote her new album.

Olivia was set to host a Q&A session with her Australian fans on 22 September. She was also expected to participate in several local media interviews.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has had three no.1 singles in Australia, including her recent hit, Vampire.

Shortly after the release of Guts on 8 September, the singer celebrated the album reaching number one on the U.S. Billboard album chart.

Last week, Olivia announced that she will be embarking on the Guts World Tour in 2024 in support of the album. The trek is set to kick off in Palm Springs, California, on 23 February.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Sells Music Catalogue For $220m

Katy Perry has sold her music rights to Litmus Music for $225 million (£180 million).

1 day ago
A$AP Rocky, Noise11, Photo
A$AP Rocky Sued For Defamation

A$AP Rocky has been sued for defamation by his alleged shooting victim.

September 13, 2023
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Responds To Troll Who Compared Her To Eddie Izzard

Pink has responded to a troll who compared her to Eddie Izzard as part of a birthday post.

September 13, 2023
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Marry

Calvin Harris has reportedly married Vick Hope over the weekend.

September 12, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Cancels Las Vegas Show At The Last Minute Due To Technical Hitch

Ed Sheeran pulled out of a Las Vegas concert at the last minute after suffering technical problems while setting up for the show.

September 12, 2023
Snow Patrol
Snow Patrol Loses Its Rhythm Section

Drummer Jonny Quinn and bass player Paul Wilson, the rhythm section of Snow Patrol, have departed the band.

September 8, 2023
Zach Bryan mug shot
Country Star Zach Bryan Arrested In Oklahoma

Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma today on an ‘Obstruction of Justice’ charge.

September 8, 2023