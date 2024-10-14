Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through The Stage at Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo suffered a fall during her recent concert in Melbourne.

Rodrigo shocked fans when she disappeared through the stage during her final show in Melbourne on Monday as part of the Australian leg of her Guts world tour.

Footage shared on social media showed Olivia energetically running across the stage, firing up the crowd, before dramatically falling through an opening in the stage that had seemingly been left open by mistake.

The crowd could be heard gasping as Olivia fell, but she handled the incident with grace, reassuring fans that she was unharmed before continuing with the show.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I’m okay!” she told the crowd. “Wow. Sometimes, there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s alright! Alright, where was I?”

Monday’s show was the last of four concerts in Melbourne before the hitmaker heads to Sydney, where she will perform on 17, 18, 21 and 22 October.

Following the Australian dates, Olivia will take a five-month break from the Guts tour, which kicked off in February in support of her second studio album of the same name.

