Olivia Rodrigo Recovered Quickly After Fall At Melbourne Concert - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo has laughed off falling down a trap door mid-show in Australia.

Olivia was performing at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at the weekend as part of her ‘Guts World Tour’ when she took the tumble down a large gap in the stage – but handled it like a pro and quickly recovered and resumed her performance.

Fortunately, she didn’t sustain any injuries.

In a TikTok clip of the fall, she reassured the crowd: “Oh my God, that was fun. I’m okay!

“Sometimes there’s a just a hole in the stage. That’s alright! Okay, where was I?”

Sharing the video to her own page on the video-sharing platform, she quipped in the caption: “#subtleforeshadowing.”

Meanwhile, Olivia recently donated all the profits from her debut concert in the Philippines to a women’s health charity.

Olivia performed to a sold-out crowd at Bocaue’s Philippine Arena on October 5, and after the show, Olivia took to her Instagram to reveal all of the net profits had been donated to the charity Jhpiego, which focuses on ensuring women receive quality health care.

She said on Instagram: “Been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen. I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good.

“I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita (sic)”

The charity also took to Instagram to share their gratitude towards the star.

Jhpiego said on its Instagram story: “We are beyond honored to be the nonprofit #oliviarodrigo chose to support during her first visit to the Philippines

“Her generosity and commitment to women’s health will make a lasting impact. Together, we’re helping more young women and girls access the care and support they need! (sic)”.

