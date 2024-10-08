Ollie Olsen To Be Inducted Into Music Victoria Hall of Fame - Noise11.com

Australian composer and multi instrumentalist Ollie Olsen will be honored with an induction into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame for 2024.

Olsen was born in the Melbourne suburb of Blackburn in 1958. He was one of the pioneers of electronic music in Victoria but he was also one of Melbourne’s early punk rockers with his band The Young Charlatans (with Rowland S. Howard).

In 1986 film director Richard Lowenstein asked Olsen to works as music director for his movie ‘Dogs In Space’. Michael Hutchence recorded ‘Rooms for the Memory’ for the movie.

In 1989 Hutchence and Olsen collaborated on the Max Q project. It generated one album ‘Max Q’ (no 13 Aus, no 69 UK, no 182 USA) and two hit singles ‘Way of the World’ (no 8 Aus, 1989) and ‘Sometimes’ (no 31, 1989).

“Ollie Olsen is easily the people’s choice for a Hall of Fame induction” says Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel , “Music Victoria has been overwhelmed with calls for his induction dating back many years. He is a true artist and visionary in every sense of the word, consistently forging his own path, delivering groundbreaking sounds with each new decade, influencing generations of musicians, and we’re proud to celebrate his enduring legacy.”

Both Ollie Olsen and The Push will be formally recognised at the Music Victoria Awards ceremony on Thursday 24 October at The Edge in Fed Square.

