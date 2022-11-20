One Electric Day Delivers Another Classic Rock Day With Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets - Noise11.com

One Electric Day Mornington may have been challenged by weather but when you put together a line-up of heritage Australian rock bands, the fan feast was all that mattered.

Victoria was hammered by thunderstorms this weekend but after a wet start for Chocolate Starfish and The Screaming Jets, the skies dried for Baby Animals, The Angels and Noiseworks who each gave the audience a smorgasbord of classic rock songs we’ve had been ingrained in our minds for decades.

For Noiseworks, it was a special occasion for two reasons. The current shows were to honor their late guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser who we lost in 2019. Jack Jones of Southern Sons is playing guitar on this tour. There was a real “circle of life” feel to this performance with singer Jon Stevens also announcing the arrival of his third grandchild.

Noiseworks have also released ‘Evolution’, their first album in 31 years and showcased two songs ‘Heart and Soul’ and ‘Sunshine’ at the show.

The Angels have a new movie ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ screening in cinemas this week. It is incredible that we can still see this band with such its legacy already detailed in a book and now a movie with an unfuckable setlist. It is almost as entertaining watching an audience watching the Brewster Brother, John and Rick, the engine room of The Angels. These Australian music fans worship this band.

And Baby Animals, who may have come along almost 20 years after The Angels, performing right before them, casts an Australian rock heritage across the 70s, 80s and into the 90s. (And I hear from someone who chooses to remain anonymous that there may be new music from Baby Animals in 2023 … okay, okay it came from Dave Leslie. Dave Leslie blabbed).

While the weather behaved for most of the afternoon, it was a shame headliner Suzi Quatro had to endure the downpour. The rain challenged her voice and to avoid potential danger for the punters, promoter Duane McDonald was quick to act for the safety of the fans, who were still treated to some of Suzi’s greatest hits including ‘Daytona Demon’, ‘The Wild One’, ‘Tear Me Apart’ and ’48 Crash’. Suzi Quatro is in Australia for the One Electric Day events with her all-Australian band led by Nat Allison and Tim Henwood.

One Electric Day heads to Queensland next weekend.

26 November, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

27 November, Southport, Broadwater Parklands

Then the Red Hot Summer tour begins on 14 January at Mornington racecourse with Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

