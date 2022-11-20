 One Electric Day Delivers Another Classic Rock Day With Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets - Noise11.com
Jon Stevens of Noiseworks photo by Bron Robinson

Jon Stevens of Noiseworks photo by Bron Robinson

One Electric Day Delivers Another Classic Rock Day With Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets

by Paul Cashmere on November 20, 2022

in News

One Electric Day Mornington may have been challenged by weather but when you put together a line-up of heritage Australian rock bands, the fan feast was all that mattered.

Victoria was hammered by thunderstorms this weekend but after a wet start for Chocolate Starfish and The Screaming Jets, the skies dried for Baby Animals, The Angels and Noiseworks who each gave the audience a smorgasbord of classic rock songs we’ve had been ingrained in our minds for decades.

For Noiseworks, it was a special occasion for two reasons. The current shows were to honor their late guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser who we lost in 2019. Jack Jones of Southern Sons is playing guitar on this tour. There was a real “circle of life” feel to this performance with singer Jon Stevens also announcing the arrival of his third grandchild.

Noiseworks have also released ‘Evolution’, their first album in 31 years and showcased two songs ‘Heart and Soul’ and ‘Sunshine’ at the show.

The Angels have a new movie ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ screening in cinemas this week. It is incredible that we can still see this band with such its legacy already detailed in a book and now a movie with an unfuckable setlist. It is almost as entertaining watching an audience watching the Brewster Brother, John and Rick, the engine room of The Angels. These Australian music fans worship this band.

And Baby Animals, who may have come along almost 20 years after The Angels, performing right before them, casts an Australian rock heritage across the 70s, 80s and into the 90s. (And I hear from someone who chooses to remain anonymous that there may be new music from Baby Animals in 2023 … okay, okay it came from Dave Leslie. Dave Leslie blabbed).

While the weather behaved for most of the afternoon, it was a shame headliner Suzi Quatro had to endure the downpour. The rain challenged her voice and to avoid potential danger for the punters, promoter Duane McDonald was quick to act for the safety of the fans, who were still treated to some of Suzi’s greatest hits including ‘Daytona Demon’, ‘The Wild One’, ‘Tear Me Apart’ and ’48 Crash’. Suzi Quatro is in Australia for the One Electric Day events with her all-Australian band led by Nat Allison and Tim Henwood.

One Electric Day heads to Queensland next weekend.

26 November, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel
27 November, Southport, Broadwater Parklands

Then the Red Hot Summer tour begins on 14 January at Mornington racecourse with Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive
ARIA Album Chart: Top 10 Debuts From Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson

Equalling the longest continual run at No.1 in 2022 is "Midnights" by Taylor Swift, spending a fourth week at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

2 hours ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Play Shadowland Showcase For Sydney

Dog Trumpet have a show for Sydney on Friday 25 November at The Great Club in Marrickville.

2 days ago
AusMusic T-Shirt Day 18 November 2022

AusMusic T-Shirt Day, the day were fans of Australian music wear their favourite act for the day, has arrived.

2 days ago
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Manager Titus Day Jailed For Four Years

Titus Day, the former manager of Guy Sebastian, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of embezzling over $600,000 from the singer.

3 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sydney Church Where AC/DC Filmed ‘Let There Be Rock’ Video Sells for $6m

The Kirk, the former Sydney church where AC/DC filmed their ‘Let There Be Rock’ video, has sold for $6 million.

3 days ago
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Iva Davies Has Covid, Icehouse Postpone Melbourne Show

The Icehouse Melbourne show has been postponed because Iva Davies has Covid.

3 days ago
APRA Screen Music Awards WIlliam Barton
The Winners of the APRA AMCOS 2022 Screen Music Awards

The APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards were held in Melbourne tonight (15 November) with dual wins going to dual winners Caitlin Yeo, William Barton, Richard Tognetti and Piers Burbrook de Vere.

5 days ago