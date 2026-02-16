OneRepublic Thrill Melbourne Crowd At Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

Melbourne witnessed a spectacular night of pop-rock mastery as OneRepublic brought their Sweet Escape tour to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 15 February 2026, delivering a set that celebrated over a decade of chart-topping hits. Frontman Ryan Tedder led the American band through a career-spanning journey, mixing high-energy anthems with intimate storytelling that left fans both awestruck and deeply connected.

by Paul Cashmere

The evening began with a brief but enchanting set from British singer-songwriter Freya Ridings who will now be one to watch for 2026. Performing with minimal accompaniment, Ridings’ voice soared across the bowl, her emotional depth immediately capturing the crowd’s attention. Tracks like “Lost Without You” and “Castles” displayed her remarkable vocal control and stage presence, providing a poignant and intimate counterpoint to the arena-filling spectacle that was about to follow. Her performance was a reminder of why she is quickly ascending to headline status herself.

When OneRepublic emerged, the atmosphere transformed instantly. Tedder, alongside Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher and Brian Willett, commanded the stage with the assurance of a band that has spent over two decades refining their craft. Launching into “Runaway” and “Feel Again,” the opening salvo set the tone for a night defined by energy, musicianship and heartfelt connection. Despite Tedder battling laryngitis in the lead-up to the show, his professionalism and commitment shone through, and any minor vocal limitations were overshadowed by the sheer breadth of hits on display.

Tedder’s relationship with Australia has always been unique. He had no trouble switching to chatter mode regularly. He recalled how the success of “Stop and Stare” in Australia was crucial in keeping the band together in the early days, and throughout the night, he peppered his set with anecdotes about writing hits for artists like Matt Corby, Beyoncé, Leona Lewis, Tate McRae and Ellie Goulding. (And if you still don’t know the story he told fans to go home and google him. When performing “Halo” and “Bleeding Love,” the audience sang joined in representing the songs’ place in pop history.

The band’s setlist reflected both the scale of their catalogue and the intimacy of the venue. Classics such as “Apologize,” “Secrets” and “Counting Stars” were delivered with precision, while newer tracks like “Sunshine” and “Rescue Me” showcased the band’s evolving sound. Tedder’s piano interludes, Filkins’ guitar solos, and Kutzle’s cello flourishes highlighted OneRepublic’s multi-instrumental talents, proving they are not just a frontman-led band but a fully integrated ensemble capable of creating expansive sonic moments.

Melbourne’s crowd was treated to both spectacle and intimacy. Sparkling visual effects, colour-coded UV lighting and ghostly smoke created an immersive environment, yet Tedder frequently broke the fourth wall, moving through the standing areas and engaging directly with fans. During “Something I Need” and “I Lived,” the emotional resonance of the music was heightened by stories about writing these songs in locations such as The Rocks in Sydney, bridging the global reach of their hits with local, tangible moments.

The finale was a euphoric mashup of hits, culminating in a communal singalong of Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” a fitting tribute to the power of music to bring thousands together. It was a night that captured the duality of OneRepublic’s appeal: chart-topping pop sensibilities delivered with the integrity of accomplished musicians and the authenticity of performers who genuinely value their audience.

Historically, OneRepublic’s journey from Colorado Springs high school friends to international pop-rock mainstays is remarkable. Formed initially as This Beautiful Mess in 1996, the band re-emerged as OneRepublic in 2002, gaining early traction on MySpace before securing a record deal with Mosley Music Group. Their 2007 debut, Dreaming Out Loud, introduced the world to “Apologize,” a global phenomenon that cemented their place in the pop landscape.

Subsequent albums including Waking Up (2009), Native (2013), Oh My My (2016), Human (2021) and most recently Artificial Paradise (2024) have showcased their ability to blend emotive lyricism with mainstream appeal, a balance that was evident in every song performed at the Music Bowl.

For Melbourne fans, the night was a testament to OneRepublic’s enduring hits and their ability to craft shared, unforgettable live experiences. Tedder’s combination of storytelling, musicianship and audience engagement ensured the Sweet Escape tour left an indelible mark on the city’s musical memory.

