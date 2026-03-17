Robbie Williams Announces BRITPOP World Tour For Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams is bringing his BRITPOP World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this November, delivering a series of landmark shows across cities old and new.

by Paul Cashmere

Robbie Williams, one of the defining male pop stars of his generation, will embark on an extensive Australian and New Zealand tour this November, including stops in cities he has never previously visited. Kicking off at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 7 November, the tour will also hit Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and for the first time ever, Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium.

The New Zealand leg promises its own historic moments, with a one-night-only show at Auckland’s Eden Park before Robbie returns to Christchurch for the first time in 25 years. His Christchurch performance at the new One New Zealand Stadium on Saturday 28 November will mark him as the first international artist to perform at the venue.

Robbie said of the upcoming tour, “Australia and New Zealand have always had a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home. I’m beyond excited to be coming back this November for the BRITPOP World Tour. Can’t wait to see you all there!”

The tour follows the success of his XXV Tour, which saw Robbie deliver show-stopping performances of fan favourites such as ‘Angels’, ‘Feel’, ‘Better Man’, ‘Love My Life’ and ‘Let Me Entertain You’ to sold-out crowds. Over the years, Robbie has set new standards for live music events, including a landmark AFL Grand Final performance in 2022 and a spectacular New Year’s Eve show at the Sydney Opera House in 2025.

Released as a surprise in January 2026, Robbie’s critically acclaimed BRITPOP album pays homage to the golden age of 1990s British music. Featuring collaborations with Chris Martin of Coldplay, Gaz Coombes (Supergrass), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Jesse & Joy, and Gary Barlow, the album blends raw energy with anthemic pop-rock sensibilities. Robbie explained, “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”

With six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, 90 million album sales worldwide, 16 UK Number 1 albums and 18 BRIT Awards, Robbie Williams’ career has consistently placed him among the world’s most successful and enduring pop performers. His four-part Netflix documentary series, Robbie Williams, reached No.1 in 22 countries, while his Oscar-nominated film Better Man and accompanying soundtrack secured his 15th UK No.1 album, equalling The Beatles’ record.

Fans attending the BRITPOP World Tour can expect a full-scale production, combining Robbie’s unparalleled catalogue of hits with a high-energy stage show that celebrates both his legacy and his latest work. All shows are all ages, with U18s required to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and events recommended for patrons aged 16 and above.

Robbie Williams BRITPOP Tour – Australia & New Zealand 2026

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER, Sydney, Accor Stadium

TUESDAY 17 NOVEMBER, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

TUESDAY 24 NOVEMBER, Auckland, Eden Park

SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER, Christchurch, One New Zealand Stadium

https://www.frontiertouring.com/robbiewilliams

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