Interstellar Groove Festival 2026 Set To Elevate Australia's Boutique Music Scene - Noise11.com

Interstellar Groove Festival returns in 2026 with an expansive lineup, immersive experiences, and a focus on community connection, spanning October 30 to November 2 in Victoria, Australia

by Paul Cashmere

Australia’s Interstellar Groove Festival has confirmed its 2026 edition, promising a four-day celebration of electronic music, creativity, and community from October 30 to November 2 in Victoria. Renowned for its immersive environment and dedicated following, Interstellar Groove has become one of the country’s most distinctive boutique festivals, blending music, art, and human connection in a way few events manage.

Since its inception, the festival has cultivated a space where attendees can engage with forward-thinking electronic music, visual art installations, wellness experiences, and a communal spirit that distinguishes it from larger commercial events. The 2026 program marks a significant evolution for the festival, expanding its infrastructure and programming while remaining grounded in its ethos of inclusivity, creativity, and playful interaction.

The 2026 Interstellar Groove lineup continues the festival’s tradition of mixing international heavyweights with Australia’s most exciting underground talent. Across three stages, the program spans genres from trance and house to techno and experimental electronic sounds.

International acts include John 00 Fleming, Patrice Bäumel, Marc Romboy, Tim Green, Freedom Fighters, Electrypnose, D-Nox, Pavel Petrov, Dela Moon, Bayawaka, Golanski, Luis M, One Million Toys, and Sammy Legs. A special guest appearance from EEEMUS adds an unexpected element of intrigue.

Local electronic artists are strongly represented, with performances from GMJ & Matter, Kasey Taylor, Shadow FX, Kodiak Kid, Butterz, Liam Sieker, Platypuss, Christopher Brooks, Nikki Sig, Funkform, Jedidiah, Mora, Haber, Handsdown, Twisted Sibling, Unknown Concept, and dozens of emerging and established names shaping Australia’s underground electronic scene. Curated showcases from collectives Coco Poco Loco, Homebass, Love Camp, Morning After (celebrating a 10-year anniversary), and Weapon Records provide platforms for community-driven curation.

Festival Director Andrew Cook emphasises that Interstellar Groove is as much about human connection as it is about music. “Here, playfulness flows freely, friendships deepen, and every moment becomes part of a shared experience that’s bigger than any one of us. It’s not just a festival – it’s a living, breathing celebration of connection, sound, and spirit,” he said.

This approach has helped Interstellar Groove develop a loyal following that extends beyond the music. Attendees are drawn not only to the curated lineup but also to the festival’s interactive art installations, wellness offerings, and creative spaces that encourage engagement and collaboration. The 2026 edition expands on these principles, offering a more immersive festival environment and broader programming to enhance participant experience.

With its refined creative vision and commitment to inclusivity, Interstellar Groove 2026 represents a milestone in the festival’s evolution. It reinforces the event’s position as a leading boutique festival in Australia, known for prioritising genuine interaction, forward-thinking music curation, and a sense of community that is increasingly rare in the modern festival landscape.

Tickets for Interstellar Groove Festival 2026 are now available.

Full International Lineup

Bayawaka, D-Nox, Dela Moon, Electrypnose, Freedom Fighters, Golanski, John 00 Fleming, Luis M, Marc Romboy, One Million Toys, Patrice Bäumel, Pavel Petrov, Sammy Legs, Tim Green

Special Guest: EEEMUS

Full Domestic Lineup

Audible Thought, Bando, Bongani, Butterz, Christopher Brooks, Funkform, GMJ & Matter, Haber, Handsdown, Jedidiah, Joonmack, Kasey Taylor, Karl Pilbrow, Kodiak Kid, Leigh Boy, Liam Sieker, Mora, Nikki Sig, Platypuss, Rem Siman, Shadow FX, Shoges, Smilk, Tetrameth, The Oddness, Tobo & Baksta, Tom Baker, Twisted Sibling, Unknown Concept, Alicia, Augmented, Austin, Bec Grenfell, Bini, Bridget, Châu, Coco Brown, Cookie, Coskun, Dan Abel, Dan Woodford, Della Rix, Dilbe, Ekbalu, Fragmnt, Fresh Avo, Freya, Gecko, Helios, Hugoe, Hugz, Jackson Winter, Jason Lewis, Jeff.one, Jesper Robinson, Joaco.b, Jydn, Lackluster, Mad Angel, Melta, Minicoop, Mish’chief, Miza, Nacana, Naiyah, Nocloo, Not Jen, Notion, Nty, Old China, Ordio, Partyshirts Thompson, Razah, Rennie, Reuben, Row_n, Ryskee, Sami Pav, Sean Candy, Sean Grimes, Sela, Slipstream, Sseoul, Stix, Tekea, Terks, Thad Lester, Tomas, Ultra V!olet, Wombatt

Tickets are on sale now through the Interstellar Groove Festival official channels.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)