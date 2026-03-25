Robbie Williams Announces Special Guests For Britpop Tour Australia And New Zealand 2026 - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams will return to Australia and New Zealand this November with his Britpop Tour, revealing a multi-artist line-up led by G Flip, Drax Project and Lottery Winners

by Paul Cashmere

Global pop heavyweight Robbie Williams has expanded his upcoming Britpop Tour of Australia and New Zealand, confirming a diverse supporting cast ahead of tickets going on sale today. The November run shapes as one of the most ambitious stadium tours of his career in the region, combining large-scale production with a curated bill that bridges local and international talent.

The tour will open at Adelaide Oval before moving through major stadiums in Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane, then crossing the Tasman for headline dates in Auckland and Christchurch. Notably, the Christchurch performance will mark Williams’ first appearance in the city in 25 years, and position him as the first international artist to play the new One New Zealand Stadium.

Joining the Australian leg is G Flip, whose rapid ascent over the past five years has established them as one of the country’s most compelling live performers. A drummer, songwriter and producer, G Flip has built a reputation for emotionally direct pop songwriting delivered with high-impact stagecraft. Recent singles including ‘Disco Cowgirl’, ‘Drink Too Much’, ‘The Worst Person Alive’ and ‘Be Your Man’ have underpinned sold-out national touring cycles, with their latest Dream Ride shows reinforcing a strong audience connection.

G Flip’s inclusion follows a high-profile appearance at the Women’s Asian Cup Closing Ceremony, further extending their reach into mainstream audiences. Their presence on the Britpop Tour adds a contemporary Australian counterpoint to Williams’ catalogue, which spans more than three decades.

For the New Zealand dates, local act Drax Project will take on special guest duties. The Wellington-formed four-piece has developed a significant international footprint, amassing more than half a billion global streams and securing 35 platinum certifications. Their crossover appeal has been strengthened through collaborations with Hailee Steinfeld on ‘Woke Up Late’ and with Six60 on ‘Catching Feelings’.

Drax Project’s touring history includes support slots with Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Christina Aguilera and Camila Cabello, alongside appearances at major international events such as the iHeartRadio Festival and Rolling Stone’s Coachella showcase. Their involvement brings a proven live dynamic to the New Zealand leg of the tour.

Across all dates, UK indie-pop band Lottery Winners will open proceedings. The group has built a strong domestic following through chart-topping releases and consistent touring, including previous support runs with Williams in Europe. Their current album KOKO adds to a growing catalogue characterised by melodic hooks and upbeat arrangements, positioning them as a fitting introduction to the stadium-scale evenings planned for November.

Williams last visited Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with his XXV Tour, a retrospective production celebrating his extensive back catalogue. Those shows drew capacity crowds and featured a setlist spanning signature songs including ‘Angels’, ‘Feel’, ‘Better Man’, ‘Love My Life’ and ‘Let Me Entertain You’. The upcoming Britpop Tour is expected to integrate those established hits with material from his latest studio project.

Released earlier this year, the Britpop album reflects Williams’ long-standing affinity with the British music movement of the 1990s. The record includes contributions from Chris Martin of Coldplay, Gaz Coombes of Supergrass, Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Mexican duo Jesse & Joy and long-time collaborator Gary Barlow. The project connects Williams’ own origins in the Take That era with the broader Britpop cultural moment, reinterpreted through a contemporary production lens.

Over the course of his career, Williams has achieved sustained commercial success at a level matched by few of his peers. He holds six entries among the Top 100 best-selling albums in UK chart history, has sold more than 90 million albums worldwide, and has secured a record 16 UK Number 1 albums. His 18 BRIT Awards remain the highest tally for any artist, underlining his enduring influence within British and global pop.

The Britpop Tour positions Williams once again at the centre of a large-scale touring cycle in Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing his long-standing connection with audiences in both markets. With a cross-generational line-up and a catalogue that continues to resonate, the November dates are expected to rank among the most prominent live events on the 2026 calendar.

ROBBIE WILLIAMS

BRITPOP TOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER 2026

Tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/robbiewilliams

Saturday 7 November, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Wednesday 11 November, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Saturday 14 November, Sydney, Accor Stadium

Tuesday 17 November, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

Friday 20 November, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Tuesday 24 November, Auckland, Eden Park

Saturday 28 November, Christchurch, One New Zealand Stadium

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