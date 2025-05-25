OneRepublic To Headline Lookout Festival in 2026 - Noise11.com

OneRepublic will tour Australia for a fifth time and this time headline outdoor show on the Lookout Festival.

The Lookout shows will also feature Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and Sneaky Sound System.

OneRepublic were last in Australia in 2023. They also played in 2019, 2013 and 2008.

OneRepublic had a number one record in Australia with Timbaland with ‘Apologize’.

LOOKOUT TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2026

Saturday 7th February

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 14th February

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

TICKETMASTER PRE-SALE:

Thursday 29th May 1.00pm > Friday 30th May 1.00pm AEST

LOOKOUT PRE-SALE:

Thursday 29th May 1.00pm > Friday 30th May 1.00pm AEST

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE:

Friday 30th May 2.00pm AEST

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

OneRepublic will also perform headline shows for Live Nation.

ONEREPUBLIC

THE SWEET ESCAPE TOUR

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

With Special Guest Zara Larsson

Wednesday February 4 Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday February 6 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday February 11 hota Outdoors, Gold Coast

Thursday February 12 Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday February 15 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Wednesday February 18 RAC Arena, Perth

