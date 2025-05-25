 OneRepublic To Headline Lookout Festival in 2026 - Noise11.com
OneRepublic

OneRepublic

OneRepublic To Headline Lookout Festival in 2026

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2025

in News

OneRepublic will tour Australia for a fifth time and this time headline outdoor show on the Lookout Festival.

The Lookout shows will also feature Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and Sneaky Sound System.

OneRepublic were last in Australia in 2023. They also played in 2019, 2013 and 2008.

OneRepublic had a number one record in Australia with Timbaland with ‘Apologize’.

LOOKOUT TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2026

Saturday 7th February
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 14th February
Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

TICKETMASTER PRE-SALE:
Thursday 29th May 1.00pm > Friday 30th May 1.00pm AEST

LOOKOUT PRE-SALE:
Thursday 29th May 1.00pm > Friday 30th May 1.00pm AEST

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE:
Friday 30th May 2.00pm AEST

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

OneRepublic will also perform headline shows for Live Nation.

ONEREPUBLIC
THE SWEET ESCAPE TOUR
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026
With Special Guest Zara Larsson

Wednesday February 4 Spark Arena, Auckland
Friday February 6 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Wednesday February 11 hota Outdoors, Gold Coast
Thursday February 12 Riverstage, Brisbane
Sunday February 15 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Wednesday February 18 RAC Arena, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kisschasy (supplied)
Kisschasy Release First Song In 16 Years ‘Lie To Me’

Kisschasy have new music. ‘Lie To Me’ is the first song from the Mornington, Victoria band in 16 years.

3 days ago
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour

Ian Kenny has sent his Birds on a holiday to Tokyo and resurrected Karnivool for an Australian tour.

4 days ago
Nick Littlemore and Ladyhawke Teenager
Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Ladyhawke Premiere New Teenager Collaboration

Two decades in, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore is back with Ladyhawke as Teenager.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Previews ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) In A Handmaids Tale

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)' was previewed in Monday night's (19.05.25) episode of 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

5 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West Concert Cancelled In South Korea

Kanye West has had his upcoming concert in South Korea cancelled.

7 days ago
Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman
Oversized Baby Man Targets Arcade Fire

America’s biggest baby president is now targeting Arcade Fire who he says has a “very sad name” and that they are “not good music”.

May 19, 2025
Ben Lee 2025 Frontier Touring
Ben Lee ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’ Turns 20 So Ben is Taking It On The Road

Ben Lee has announced an Australian tour for September and October to mark the 20th anniversary of his fifth album ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’.

May 16, 2025