OneRepublic To Headline Lookout Festival in 2026 - Noise11.com

OneRepublic will tour Australia for a fifth time and this time headline outdoor show on the Lookout Festival.
The Lookout shows will also feature Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and Sneaky Sound System.
OneRepublic were last in Australia in 2023. They also played in 2019, 2013 and 2008.
OneRepublic had a number one record in Australia with Timbaland with ‘Apologize’.
LOOKOUT TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2026
Saturday 7th February
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Saturday 14th February
Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
TICKETMASTER PRE-SALE:
Thursday 29th May 1.00pm > Friday 30th May 1.00pm AEST
LOOKOUT PRE-SALE:
Thursday 29th May 1.00pm > Friday 30th May 1.00pm AEST
GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE:
Friday 30th May 2.00pm AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
OneRepublic will also perform headline shows for Live Nation.
ONEREPUBLIC
THE SWEET ESCAPE TOUR
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026
With Special Guest Zara Larsson
Wednesday February 4 Spark Arena, Auckland
Friday February 6 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Wednesday February 11 hota Outdoors, Gold Coast
Thursday February 12 Riverstage, Brisbane
Sunday February 15 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Wednesday February 18 RAC Arena, Perth
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook