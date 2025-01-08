 Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Breakthrough Hit ‘Enola Gay’ Almost Wasn’t Released As A Single - Noise11.com
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Breakthrough Hit ‘Enola Gay’ Almost Wasn’t Released As A Single

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2025

in News

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s breakthrough hit song ‘Enola Gay’ almost went unreleased as a single.

The song gave OMD their first chart position outside the UK with chart positions in Australia, New Zealand and the USA in 1980. It was the only single from the group’s second album ‘Organisation’. Keyboard player Paul Humphries and manager Paul Collister didn’t think the Andy McCluskey written song would work as a single. They were wrong. It became a Top 10 hit in the UK, reached number one in Italy, Portugal and Spain, number six in France, number 14 in Ireland, number 31 in New Zealand and number 47 in Australia.

The song also had a historic background. McCluskey wrote the song about the aircraft Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, Japan on 6 August, 1945 in the final stages of World War II.

The song is an anti-war track addressing why is was necessary to use such a violent act even during wartime.

McCluskey has stated that the song was not politically motivated. He had a fascination with World War II bombers and was framing the lyrics to ask the question of right or wrong.

Check out OMD’s ‘Enola Gay’.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Australian dates:

12 February, Perth, Red Hill Auditorium
15 and 16 February, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
18 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
20 and 21 February, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
23 February, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Get OMD tickets

