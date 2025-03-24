Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Plays A Whole Lotta Acca Dacca In France - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s original lead singer Dave Evans played a show in France on Saturday night and gave the audience a whole lotta early AC/DC.

Dave Evans was the lead singer of AC/DC from 1973 to 1974 before being replaced by the band’s roadie Bon Scott. Dave was the singer of the first AC/DC single ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ b/w ‘Rockin in the Parlour’, released in Australia in 1974. The line-up for the song was three Young brothers. Angus and Malcolm’s brother George Young, who produced the song with Harry Vanda, played bass. Colin Burgess, previously the drummer for The Masters Apprentices, played drums.

The song was hardly a hit, peaking at no. 50 in Australia. AC/DC re-recorded ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ with Bon Scott for the second album ‘TNT’ in 1975.

Evans played both songs as part of his set at the Salle Horizon Pyrénées in Muret, France on Saturday 22 March, 2025.

Here is his setlist:

Can I Sit Next to You Girl (AC/DC single 1974)

Sunset Strip (unreleased AC/DC song)

Tutti Frutti (Little Richard cover)

Rockin’ in the Parlour (AC/DC single 1974)

Lucille (Little Richard cover)

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

Baby, Please Don’t Go (from AC/DC High Voltage, 1975)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer (from AC/DC, TNT, 1975)

Sold My Soul to Rock ‘n’ Roll (from Sinner, 2006)

Only the Good Die Young (from Sinner, 2006)

Bad Ass Boy (released as 2023 music video)

Revenge (from Revenge, 2013)

T.N.T. (from AC/DC, TNT, 1975)

Highway to Hell (from AC/DC, Highway To Hell, 1979)

Let There Be Rock (from AC/DC, Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore:

Whole Lotta Rosie (from AC/DC, Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

