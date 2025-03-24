 Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Plays A Whole Lotta Acca Dacca In France - Noise11.com
Dave Evans, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Dave Evans, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Plays A Whole Lotta Acca Dacca In France

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2025

in News

AC/DC’s original lead singer Dave Evans played a show in France on Saturday night and gave the audience a whole lotta early AC/DC.

Dave Evans was the lead singer of AC/DC from 1973 to 1974 before being replaced by the band’s roadie Bon Scott. Dave was the singer of the first AC/DC single ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ b/w ‘Rockin in the Parlour’, released in Australia in 1974. The line-up for the song was three Young brothers. Angus and Malcolm’s brother George Young, who produced the song with Harry Vanda, played bass. Colin Burgess, previously the drummer for The Masters Apprentices, played drums.

The song was hardly a hit, peaking at no. 50 in Australia. AC/DC re-recorded ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ with Bon Scott for the second album ‘TNT’ in 1975.

Evans played both songs as part of his set at the Salle Horizon Pyrénées in Muret, France on Saturday 22 March, 2025.

Here is his setlist:

Can I Sit Next to You Girl (AC/DC single 1974)
Sunset Strip (unreleased AC/DC song)
Tutti Frutti (Little Richard cover)
Rockin’ in the Parlour (AC/DC single 1974)
Lucille (Little Richard cover)
Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)
Baby, Please Don’t Go (from AC/DC High Voltage, 1975)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer (from AC/DC, TNT, 1975)
Sold My Soul to Rock ‘n’ Roll (from Sinner, 2006)
Only the Good Die Young (from Sinner, 2006)
Bad Ass Boy (released as 2023 music video)
Revenge (from Revenge, 2013)
T.N.T. (from AC/DC, TNT, 1975)
Highway to Hell (from AC/DC, Highway To Hell, 1979)
Let There Be Rock (from AC/DC, Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore:
Whole Lotta Rosie (from AC/DC, Let There Be Rock, 1977)

