 Original Biohazard Line-up Reform for 2023 Shows - Noise11.com
Biohazard

Biohazard

Original Biohazard Line-up Reform for 2023 Shows

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2022

in News

Biohazard will reform with the original line-up of Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, Danny Schuler and Evan Seinfeld for shows in 2023.

Danny, Bobby and Billy have been constants with Biohazard except for the breakup years of 2006 to 2008. Seinfeld came back for the 2008 reunion but left in 2011. (Yes he and Jerry are related. They are second cousins).

Seinfeld joined Attika7 after leaving Biohazard. He is also the founder and CEO of IsMyGirl, a social network for xxx models to build their fanbase.

Seinfeld also premiered dabbled in rap in 2019 with his project SVG$.

Biohazard will headline Bloodstock in the UK and perform at Dynamo Metalfest in the Netherlands in August 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Jackson Thriller 40
More Details Emerge Of Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ 40th Anniversary Release

The new Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ tracklisting for 40th anniversary edition of the album is almost complete.

2 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Explains Why He Sold His Catalogue

Bruce Springsteen says his decision to sell his back catalogue was a "timing thing".

10 hours ago
Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Photo By Graham Spillard
Flea Pays Tribute To Dead Kennedys Drummer

Flea has paid tribute to drummer D.H. Peligro following his death at the age of 63.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon

Keith Richards has confirmed the world’s worst kept secret that a new Rolling Stones album is on the way.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Here Is The Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Setlist

Jimmy Barnes performed his one off One Electric Day show at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island on Sunday with a setlist of mostly original songs now spanning over 40 years.

2 days ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Sets To Work On Next Album

Nick Cave is planning to start work on a new album.

2 days ago
Martin Cilia and Greedy Smith in Mental As Anything photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mental As Anything Guitarist Martin Cilia Releases Solo Instrumental ‘Live It Up’

Martin Cilia, Mental As Anything guitarist from 2015 to 2019, has released a solo instrumental version of the Mental As Anything classic ‘Live It Up’.

4 days ago