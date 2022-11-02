Original Biohazard Line-up Reform for 2023 Shows - Noise11.com

Biohazard will reform with the original line-up of Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, Danny Schuler and Evan Seinfeld for shows in 2023.

Danny, Bobby and Billy have been constants with Biohazard except for the breakup years of 2006 to 2008. Seinfeld came back for the 2008 reunion but left in 2011. (Yes he and Jerry are related. They are second cousins).

Seinfeld joined Attika7 after leaving Biohazard. He is also the founder and CEO of IsMyGirl, a social network for xxx models to build their fanbase.

Seinfeld also premiered dabbled in rap in 2019 with his project SVG$.

Biohazard will headline Bloodstock in the UK and perform at Dynamo Metalfest in the Netherlands in August 2023.

