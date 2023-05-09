Original Frankie Goes To Hollywood Line-up Perform For First Time in 36 Years - Noise11.com

Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited with Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill and performed (just one song) for the first time in 36 years.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited for VH1’s show Bands Reunited in 2003 but did not perform. There was also the performance in 2004 for the Prince’s Trust concert but Holly Johnson and Mark O’Toole were not involved. There was a reunion, but as Forbidden Hollywood, in 2008. Holly Johnson stopped them using the Frankie Goes To Hollywood name at that stage.

The performance on May 7 was in Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Concert. The original members performed just one song ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’.

25000 people witnessed the one song performance in Liverpool but there was no ‘Relax’, ‘Two Tribes’ or ‘The Power of Love’.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood had two albums, ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ (1984) and ‘Liverpool’ (1986). Johnson left in 1987 to go solo but Frankie’s label ZTT sued him claiming they created the Frankie Goes To Hollywood sound. The court eventually ruled in favour of Johnson and the band was no more.

Johnson released his solo album ‘Blast’ in 1989. He had three hits in the UK, ‘Love Train’, ‘Americanos’ and ‘Atomic City’, all that year. In 2014 Johnson released his fourth solo album (and first in 15 years) ‘Europa’. It peaked at no 63 in the UK.

