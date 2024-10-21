Original Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Dies Aged 66 - Noise11.com

Paul D’Anno, the original lead singer for Iron Maiden, has died at the age of 66.

D’Anno, (born Paul Andrews), was lead singer of Iron Maiden for then first two albums ‘Iron Maiden’ (1980) and ‘Killers’ (1981). Paul co-wrote ‘Remember Tomorrow’ and ‘Running Free’ with Steve Harris for ‘Iron Maiden’ and the title track to ‘Killers’ with Harris on the second album. ‘Running Free’ was the debut single for Iron Maiden. It reached no 34 in the UK.

‘Iron Maiden’ featured the self-titled title track that was being performed on the recent ‘The Future Past’ tour.

‘Killers’ featured the Iron Maiden cover of the Australian classic from Skyhooks ‘Women In Uniform’. The Iron Maiden Skyhooks cover reached no 35 in the UK.

Di’Anno was dismissed from the band in 1981, playing his last Iron Maiden show in Copenhagen on 10 September 1981. The band and their manager Rod Smallwood decided they needed a stronger frontman and replace Di’Anno with Samson singer Bruce Dickinson. Di’Anno referred to Smallwood and Steve Harris as “Mussolini and Adolf Hitler”.

After Maiden Di’Anno formed Di’Anno and released their self-titled album in 1984. Next came Battlezone with two albums from 1986 to 1998. Killers was Di’Anno’s band from 1991 to 2004. Killers reformed in 2003 to 2008 and again in 2013. There was Nomad from 1999 to 2001. Paul also had various touring bands in the 2000s.

Paul Di’Anno married five times and had six children.

Paul Di’Anno last toured Australia in January 2024. His setlist at the Prince Bandroom in St Kilda was:

Wrathchild (from Killers, 1981)

Sanctuary (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Charlotte the Harlot (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Murders in the Rue Morgue (from Killers, 1981)

Remember Tomorrow (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Genghis Khan (from Killers, 1981)

Killers (from Killers, 1981)

Phantom of the Opera (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Purgatory (from Killers, 1981)

Transylvania (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Running Free (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:

Prowler (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

In a statement Steve Harris of Iron Maiden said:

Monday 21st October 2024

We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world. “It’s just so sad he’s gone,” comments Steve Harris. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.” We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul.

