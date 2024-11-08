Original Poison Line-up To Regroup In 2026 - Noise11.com

Poison’s Rikki Rockett has opened up about a band reunion and has confirmed that the ’80s rockers will regroup in 2026.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk, the drummer guaranteed fans that the glam metal icons will be returning in 2026, with the group’s full line-up of Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, CC DeVille and Rockett all on board.

During the chat, Trunk read a text message he had received from Poison’s frontman Michaels prior to recording the episode.

“Bret sent me a text a day or two ago, and he said, ‘Hey, I hear you’re gonna have Rikki Rockett on. Send him my love and tell him Poison 2026.’

“What are your thoughts on that? Are you hopeful of that?”

Rockett confirmed, “Oh yeah. Yeah, absolutely, ’26 is for sure going to happen unless some unforeseen thing happens. All the band members have stuck their hands in and said, ‘Yeah, we’re definitely doing it without a doubt.'”

The band last toured in 2022 when they joined Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s stadium tour as opening support.

Poison’s last full-length release was their seventh studio album Poison’d! in 2007.

Michaels has had a few health issues lately including a brain haemorrhage, skin cancer, diabetes and what he dubbed “headbanger’s neck”.

Earlier this year, the singer announced that he will be taking 2025 off “to recharge the batteries”.

Five Facts About the Band Poison 1. Formation and Early Years

Poison, an American glam metal band, was formed in 1983 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The original lineup consisted of Bret Michaels (lead vocals), Matt Smith (lead guitar), Bobby Dall (bass), and Rikki Rockett (drums). They moved to Los Angeles to pursue their music career, where C.C. DeVille eventually replaced Smith as the lead guitarist. 2. Breakthrough Album

Poison’s breakthrough came with their debut album, Look What the Cat Dragged In, released in 1986. The album featured hit singles such as “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Want Action,” and “I Won’t Forget You.” It went on to become a multi-platinum success, establishing Poison as a major act in the glam metal scene. 3. Chart-Topping Success

The band achieved their first number one single with “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” from their second album, Open Up and Say… Ahh!, released in 1988. The song became an anthem of the era and remains one of their most iconic tracks. The album itself was highly successful, featuring other hits like “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Fallen Angel.” 4. Legacy and Influence

Poison is considered one of the most successful glam metal bands of all time. They have sold over 45 million records worldwide, including 15 million in the United States alone. Their flamboyant style and catchy rock anthems have influenced numerous bands in the glam metal and rock genres. 5. Recent Activities

Despite changes in the music industry, Poison has remained active. They have reunited for several tours and continue to perform live. In 2017, they embarked on the “Nothin’ But a Good Time” tour with Def Leppard and Tesla, showcasing their enduring popularity and appeal to fans old and new.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

