Original Winger Line-up To Tour Australia For The First and Last Time - Noise11.com

Original Winger Line-up To Tour Australia For The First and Last Time

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2023

Winger will tour Australia with the original members for the first time ever and it will also be the last.

The founding members of Winger, Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Paul Taylor and Rod Morgenstein will gather for the Australia and New Zealand shows in September with John Roth on co-lead guitar and background vocals, who has been performing with Winger since 1992 and recording since the 2006 reunion album ‘IV’.

Winger toured Australia in 2007 but without Paul Taylor. Taylor was out of the band between 2004 and 2012. Cenk Eroglu was keyboards and rhythm guitar on that tour. Taylor was on the first two albums ‘Winger’ (1988) and ‘In the Heart of the Young’ (1990) and the recent album ‘Seven’ (2023).

Can’t Get Enuff (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)
Seventeen (from Winger, 1988)
Down Incognito (from Pull, 1993)
Proud Desperado (from Seven, 2023)
Junkyard Dog (Tears on Stone)
Miles Away (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)
Rainbow in the Rose (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)
Pull Me Under (from Karma, 2009)
Guitar Solo
Headed for a Heartbreak (from Winger, 1988)
Easy Come Easy Go (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)
Madalaine (from Winger, 1988)

THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR

https://www.titanstouring.com.au/winger-anniversary-tour

Australia
Sep 9 – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast
Sep 10 – Manning Bar, Sydney
Sep 12 – Astor Theatre, Perth
Sep 14 – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide
Sep 15 – National Theatre, Melbourne
Sep 19 – The Triffid, Brisbane

New Zealand
Sep 21 – Meow Bar, Wellington
Sep 22 – Totara Street, Tauranga
Sep 23 – Studio The Venue, Auckland

https://www.titanstouring.com.au/winger-anniversary-tour

