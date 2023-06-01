Original Winger Line-up To Tour Australia For The First and Last Time - Noise11.com

Winger will tour Australia with the original members for the first time ever and it will also be the last.

The founding members of Winger, Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Paul Taylor and Rod Morgenstein will gather for the Australia and New Zealand shows in September with John Roth on co-lead guitar and background vocals, who has been performing with Winger since 1992 and recording since the 2006 reunion album ‘IV’.

Winger toured Australia in 2007 but without Paul Taylor. Taylor was out of the band between 2004 and 2012. Cenk Eroglu was keyboards and rhythm guitar on that tour. Taylor was on the first two albums ‘Winger’ (1988) and ‘In the Heart of the Young’ (1990) and the recent album ‘Seven’ (2023).

Can’t Get Enuff (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)

Seventeen (from Winger, 1988)

Down Incognito (from Pull, 1993)

Proud Desperado (from Seven, 2023)

Junkyard Dog (Tears on Stone)

Miles Away (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)

Rainbow in the Rose (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)

Pull Me Under (from Karma, 2009)

Guitar Solo

Headed for a Heartbreak (from Winger, 1988)

Easy Come Easy Go (from In the Heart of the Young, 1990)

Madalaine (from Winger, 1988)

THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR

https://www.titanstouring.com.au/winger-anniversary-tour

Australia

Sep 9 – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast

Sep 10 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sep 12 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sep 14 – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide

Sep 15 – National Theatre, Melbourne

Sep 19 – The Triffid, Brisbane

New Zealand

Sep 21 – Meow Bar, Wellington

Sep 22 – Totara Street, Tauranga

Sep 23 – Studio The Venue, Auckland

https://www.titanstouring.com.au/winger-anniversary-tour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

