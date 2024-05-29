 Out On The Weekend Is Back For 2024 - Noise11.com
Out On The Weekend Is Back For 2024

by Noise11.com on May 30, 2024

in News

Australia’s American music festival Out On The Weekend will return to Williamstown in Melbourne on 12 October 2024.

Out On The Weekend takes its name from the classic Neil Young song from the ‘Harvest’ album. The first event took place on 2014.

Emma Donovan is on the 2024 event.

The 2024 line-up is

Hurray For The Riff Raff,
Nick Shoulders,
Emma Donovan,
Rose City Band,
Sweet Talk,
Margo Cilker,
Lost Ragas,
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley,
Uncle Lucius,
Barb Waters’ Rosa Duet,
James Ellis & The Jealous Guys,
Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits,
The Smith & Western Jury,
William Alexander,
No Sleep Till Texas.

Out On The Weekend
Saturday October 12, 2024
Seaworks, Williamstown, Vic
Tickets On Sale Tuesday June 4
www.outontheweekend.com.au

