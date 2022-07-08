Out On The Weekend To Return In October - Noise11.com

The Out on the Weekend music festival will return to Seaworks in Williamstown, Melbourne in October.

In a statement, promoter B.T. said, “Hello friends. It’s still feeling a little weird out there, but we are gonna give it a go again this year. Stoked to have Sierra Ferrell back, headlining no less, and what a day it will be with Jonny Fritz playing and calling the shots around the site. It’s 50 years since Neil’s Harvest was released, we love him, even ripped off the album cover for our artwork, so let’s celebrate that with an all star band. They used to be called Mandolin Orange, but are now called Watchhouse….and if you like Gillian and Dave, you better in place when they take the stage. Plus so many much more to be had on the day. Sweet memories to be had for sure. See you in October.”

Out on the Weekend 2022 will also feature The Badloves and Lisa Miller.

As well as the Celebration of Neil Young’s Harvest, Deadnecks will perform the music of Grateful Dead and Venessa & The Jealous Guys will perform The Dolly Parton Experience.

Out on the Weekend is on 8 October 2022 at Seaworks, Williamstown.

