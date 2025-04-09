 Over 60 Killed At Rubby Perez Concert - Noise11.com
Rubby Perez Facebook profile pic

Over 60 Killed At Rubby Perez Concert

by Music-News.com on April 9, 2025

in News

At least 60 people have died and more than 150 taken to hospital after a roof collapsed at a Dominican Republic club.

The disaster happened during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Pérez, renowned for his chart-topping hits such as Buscando Tus Besos.

Pérez was at first listed among the missing but local reports have confirmed the Caribbean star has been taken to hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the roof of the Jet Set, a renowned club in Santo Domingo’s National District to collapse.

The owners said in a statement that they are “fully and transparently cooperating with the relevant authorities to assist the victims and clarify what happened”.

Among those rescued was former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel. He was transported to a hospital, but did not survive, officials said.

Pérez’s manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the merengue concert began shortly before midnight Tuesday, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later and killing the group’s saxophonist, according to The Associated Press.

“Our city wakes up to a terrible tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. My deepest sympathy goes out to the families still waiting for news of their loved ones,” Santo Domingo mayor Carolina Mejía de Garrigó wrote on X.

music-news.com

