 Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears

by Music-News.com on July 31, 2024

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

Earlier this month, Ozzy called Britney’s dance videos “very sad” amid a discussion on his family’s podcast, The Osbournes.

Later, Britney took to Instagram to hit back at Ozzy’s comments and urged him to not to judge others but to “help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow!”

And during the latest episode of The Osbournes that aired on Monday, Ozzy attempted to make amends with the Toxic hitmaker.

“Britney, I really owe you an apology. I’m so sorry for making that comment,” he said, before advising: “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same fucking dance every day…Change a few movements.”

In response, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne urged Britney to keep sharing her dance moves.

“Alright, I was gonna say, ‘Britney, never stop dancing, I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I am so sorry if any of us offended you,” she commented.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne then interjected, “Listen, I like Britney.”

To which Ozzy asserted, “I love Britney Spears! But it’s the same dance every day.”

Despite some further discussion of Britney’s dancing, he added, “I really do apologise. I love you, and I think you’re beautiful.”

Britney Spears has not yet responded to Ozzy’s comments.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

1 day ago
Boyzlife
Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife Morph Into Boyzlife

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will bring their Boyzlife tour to Australia in 2025.

1 day ago
Jesse Malin
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ For Malin Tribute Album

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ with Jesse Malin for the Jesse Malin benefit album ‘Silver Patron Saints’.

6 days ago
Eminem Houdini
Eminem Receives BRIT Billion Award

Eminem is the latest artist to receive the BRIT Billion Award.

7 days ago
Alien Ant Farm
Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Australian Tour For 2025

Alien Ant Farm will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since the first and last time in 2002.

July 24, 2024
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Gives Permission For Kamala Harris To Use Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyoncé has reportedly granted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her song Freedom during her presidential campaign.

July 24, 2024
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Spotted In Paris Amidst Rumours She Will Perform at the Olympics

Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris after rumours swirl she will perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

July 23, 2024