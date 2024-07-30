Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

Earlier this month, Ozzy called Britney’s dance videos “very sad” amid a discussion on his family’s podcast, The Osbournes.

Later, Britney took to Instagram to hit back at Ozzy’s comments and urged him to not to judge others but to “help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow!”

And during the latest episode of The Osbournes that aired on Monday, Ozzy attempted to make amends with the Toxic hitmaker.

“Britney, I really owe you an apology. I’m so sorry for making that comment,” he said, before advising: “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same fucking dance every day…Change a few movements.”

In response, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne urged Britney to keep sharing her dance moves.

“Alright, I was gonna say, ‘Britney, never stop dancing, I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I am so sorry if any of us offended you,” she commented.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne then interjected, “Listen, I like Britney.”

To which Ozzy asserted, “I love Britney Spears! But it’s the same dance every day.”

Despite some further discussion of Britney’s dancing, he added, “I really do apologise. I love you, and I think you’re beautiful.”

Britney Spears has not yet responded to Ozzy’s comments.

