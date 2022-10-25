Ozzy Osbourne To Play Metaverse Music Festival - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne is bringing Ozzfest to the Metaverse Music Festival.

Set to take place between November 10 to 13, the second iteration of the multi-genre event will see the Black Sabbath legend perform virtually with other acts set to be confirmed for Ozzfest at MVMF.

The festival takes place in the virtual blockchain world of Decentraland.

The lineup also includes rapper Soulja Boy and DJ Dillon Francis, the latter of whom has joined forces with Vegas City to create his own club and will also open the festival.

MVMF promises unique “Web3-enabled” experiences, which typically uses blockchains, cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The debut festival in 2021 featured Paris Hilton, Deadmau5 and Alison Wonderland and was attended by more than 50,000.

The virtual gig announcement comes after Ozzy has repeatedly said he’s “determined” to tour again – even if it means being “nailed to a board and wheeled on” stage.

Ozzy – who recently took some time away from the spotlight as he dealt with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and spinal problems – insists he will be back on stage for a run of shows because it is where he “belongs”.

He said: “I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on. Survival is my legacy.

“It’s where I belong. The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life.”

Ozzy insists he feels “young at heart”, but knows he is getting older because “things go wrong”.

He added: “That’s the only thing that reminds me I’m getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore. But I still feel young at heart.”

Ozzy returned to the stage in the US last month for a half-time performance at the Los Angeles Rams’ SoFi Stadium, as they took on the Buffalo Bills in the NFL season opener.

Osbourne opened his performance with the song ‘Patient Number 9’, the titular track from his new 13th solo studio album, and he was later joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde for ‘Crazy Train’.

It was Ozzy’s first US performance since he joined forces with Post Malone and Travis Scott to collaborate on their ‘Take What You Want’ tune at the 2019 American Music Awards, while he hasn’t played a full gig since 2018.

But he did make a surprise appearance at this summer’s Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in his home city of Birmingham, England, to perform alongside fellow Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, and drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Adam Wakeman.

Ozzy – who was born in the inner Birmingham area of Aston – told the crowd: “I love you, Birmingham – it’s good to be back.”

Osbourne suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia in 2019 and at one point in time, he was left contemplating the worst.

He recently said: “It got so bad that at one point I thought, ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was fucking agony.”

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019, which he publicly revealed in January 2020.

