Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo More Surgery - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo further surgery after his ATV accident.

While speaking on a Tuesday episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy revealed that he was set to undergo his fourth surgery related to his 2003 ATV accident.

“My lower back is… I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed. Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em,” Ozzy said. “All I know is… is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

After his daughter Kelly Osbourne asked if he’d sought a second opinion, his wife Sharon Osbourne responded, “(The doctor) said, ‘Look, we don’t know if it’s gonna work, if it’s not. We’re gonna (get a) second and a third opinion’. And he’s doing that now.”

The singer suffered an ATV accident in 2003, after which he had metal rods installed into his body. In 2019, Ozzy suffered a fall which dislodged the metal rods – requiring more surgery.

“What’s happening now… in my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward,” he continued on the podcast. “I was thinking when (the doctor) was saying it, ‘I’ve walked like that all my life.’”

Sharon added, “I said to (Ozzy), ‘Why did you always walk like that?’ And he said, ‘I thought it was cool when I was a kid.’”

In 2020, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He also recently had a blood clot filter removed from one of his arteries.

