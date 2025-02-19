 Ozzy Osbourne Turned Down A Part In Pirates of the Caribbean - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Turned Down A Part In Pirates of the Caribbean

by Music-News.com on February 20, 2025

in News

Ozzy Osbourne almost took part in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film franchise.

Ozzy has acted on screens in the past, appearing in films both as fictionalised versions of himself and as characters.

But a chance to appear in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise was shot down by the star’s wife Sharon Osbourne – who is also his manager.

Appearing on The Magnificent Others podcast, Sharon was asked what the biggest career mistake she ever made for her husband was – and she confessed, “He got offered to go and read for Pirates Of The Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no. Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?”

Show host Billy Corgan concurred, replying, “He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless.”

Pirates of the Caribbean saw Johnny Depp playing the drunken Captain Jack Sparrow – with The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards and Beatles’ Paul McCartney both featuring in the film series.

Richards played Jack Sparrow’s father Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and On Stranger Tides – while McCartney played Jack Sparrow’s singing uncle, Uncle Jack, in Dead Men Tell No Tales.

While Ozzy missed out on a role in one of the five existing Pirate’s movies, there are plans for the franchise to continue – with two continuation films said to be in development as well as a spin-off film; meaning the Black Sabbath frontman could yet appear in the series.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gibson Brian May SJ-200 12-string launch event Hi-Res_12 photo supplied by Gibson guitars
Gibson To Release Brian May 12 String

Gibson has partnered with Sir Brian May to release the Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitar.

6 hours ago
The Jam
The Jam Drummer and Co-Founder Rick Buckler Dies Aged 69

Rick Buckler, co-founder and drummer for The Jam, has died at the age of 69.

1 day ago
AC/DC High Voltage
AC/DC ‘High Voltage’ Turns 50

‘High Voltage’, the debut album for AC/DC, is 50 years old.

2 days ago
Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman
Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos Perform Free Afternoon Show At St Kilda Festival

Peter Garrett brought his other band The Alter Egos to Melbourne over the weekend for a free performance on the beach for the St Kilda Festival.

3 days ago
Talking Heads 77
A Talking Heads When They Were Called The Artistics Tape Is To Be Released For Record Store Day

Before Talking Heads were Talking Heads they were The Artistics. Chris Frantz and David Byrne were the only Talks Heads members from The Artistics days before Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison became the band we all know today.

3 days ago
Don Felder
Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency during his performance on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruise in Miami on 13 February 2025.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC

Paul McCartney has performed a third intimate show at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City.

5 days ago