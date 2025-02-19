Ozzy Osbourne Turned Down A Part In Pirates of the Caribbean - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne almost took part in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film franchise.

Ozzy has acted on screens in the past, appearing in films both as fictionalised versions of himself and as characters.

But a chance to appear in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise was shot down by the star’s wife Sharon Osbourne – who is also his manager.

Appearing on The Magnificent Others podcast, Sharon was asked what the biggest career mistake she ever made for her husband was – and she confessed, “He got offered to go and read for Pirates Of The Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no. Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?”

Show host Billy Corgan concurred, replying, “He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless.”

Pirates of the Caribbean saw Johnny Depp playing the drunken Captain Jack Sparrow – with The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards and Beatles’ Paul McCartney both featuring in the film series.

Richards played Jack Sparrow’s father Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and On Stranger Tides – while McCartney played Jack Sparrow’s singing uncle, Uncle Jack, in Dead Men Tell No Tales.

While Ozzy missed out on a role in one of the five existing Pirate’s movies, there are plans for the franchise to continue – with two continuation films said to be in development as well as a spin-off film; meaning the Black Sabbath frontman could yet appear in the series.

