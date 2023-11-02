 Palace of The King Deliver Another New Track ‘Tear It Down’ - Noise11.com
Palace of the King

Palace of the King

Palace of The King Deliver Another New Track ‘Tear It Down’

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2023

in News

Palace of the King have another new song for 2024 with ‘Tear It Down’ added to the catalogue and contributing to the next album.

Tim Henwood tells Noise11 that the next Palace of the King album has been coming one song at a time with every new song being released as they go. “There were a couple of songs we released last year or maybe the year before. ‘One of These Days’ will be on the album. We have just been putting one out here, one out there thinking what are we going to do. I spoke to our record company Reckless Records and said ‘how about we do one every eight weeks and get the album out in December. Now we’ve got a timeline rather than me randomly putting out there and then nothing for a few months”.

“Tear It Down” showcases the band’s mighty drummer Cameron McGlinchey who also co-wrote the song with Sean Johnston and Tim Henwood.

The album will be titled ‘Friends In Low Places’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Songbirds
The Songbirds To Play Australian Shows In 2024

Erica Canales, Gaby Morena and Dannielle De Andrea (aka The Songbirds) will perform their own shows in Australia in March 2024, as well as their four days of performances at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

2 hours ago
Elly May Barnes
Elly May Barnes Signs To ABC Records

Elly May Barnes, the youngest daughter and Jimmy and Jane Barnes, has been signed to ABC Records.

3 days ago
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters will spend his days off in Melbourne and Sydney performing his own shows inbetween Foo Fighters gigs.

October 24, 2023
Adele 30
Adele Extends Vegas Residency

Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency "one last time".

October 23, 2023
The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music
The Rolling Stones Play Secret Club Show In New York City

The Rolling Stones performed a one-off secret show at the Racket Club at 431 West 16th Street in New York City tonight (19 October, 2023). Only 650 invited guests were in the audience.

October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Going To Her Movie

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for their "joyful" response to her The Eras Tour concert film.

October 20, 2023
The Rubens
The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

October 18, 2023