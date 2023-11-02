Palace of The King Deliver Another New Track ‘Tear It Down’ - Noise11.com

Palace of the King have another new song for 2024 with ‘Tear It Down’ added to the catalogue and contributing to the next album.

Tim Henwood tells Noise11 that the next Palace of the King album has been coming one song at a time with every new song being released as they go. “There were a couple of songs we released last year or maybe the year before. ‘One of These Days’ will be on the album. We have just been putting one out here, one out there thinking what are we going to do. I spoke to our record company Reckless Records and said ‘how about we do one every eight weeks and get the album out in December. Now we’ve got a timeline rather than me randomly putting out there and then nothing for a few months”.

“Tear It Down” showcases the band’s mighty drummer Cameron McGlinchey who also co-wrote the song with Sean Johnston and Tim Henwood.

The album will be titled ‘Friends In Low Places’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

