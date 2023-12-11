 Palace of the King Prepare for ‘Friends In Low Places This Friday - Noise11.com
Palace of the King 2022

Palace of the King

Palace of the King Prepare for ‘Friends In Low Places This Friday

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2023

in News

The long-awaited Palace of the King album ‘Friends in Low Places’ will be released this Friday (14 December).

This is the album we have been anticipating all year. Palace of the King have drip-fed tracks from the album every two months over the past two years.

A pre-album release single ‘A Run For Your Money’ was released last Friday.

‘Friends In Low Places’ will be released through Reckless Records on Friday. Pre-save it here https://bfan.link/friends-in-low-places-1

Related Posts

Dan Sultan at Age Music Vic Awards 2014 photo Ros OGorman
Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks

On August 27, 2023 Australia’s Dan Sultan shared the stage at iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks at the invitation of Vance Joy.

3 days ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish Photo credit Jean Frank
Samantha Fish Announces 2024 Australian Dates

Samantha Fish will be back in Australia for a second time following her dates earlier this year.

5 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins and Introduce Josh Freese To Melbourne #REVIEW

Dave Grohl said he had lost count of the number of times Foo Fighters have toured Australia “10, 20, 100”. The answer is actually 13. Foo Fighters first toured Australia on the Summersault Festival in 1995. They were back in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2018 and for that one-off show in Geelong in 2022. The early tours were mainly club shows. The biggest they got in those first 10 years (outside festivals) was a Festival Hall show in Melbourne. The first arena show was in 2005 and for the past 10 years it has been stadiums.

5 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and James Blunt Perform For Eugenie Windsor

Ed Sheeran and James Blunt performed at the Eugenie Windsor anti-slavery charity gala on Wednesday.

December 1, 2023
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo To Perform On Final Saturday Night Live Of 2023

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as the musical guests for the final two Saturday Night Live shows of the year.

December 1, 2023
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX To Marry George Daniel of The 1975

Charli XCX has announced that she and George Daniel are engaged.

November 29, 2023
Gaby Moreno
Grammy Nominee Gabby Moreno To Perform In Australia In 2024

Latin Grammy Award winner and upcoming Grammy nominee Gaby Moreno will perform in Australia in March 2024.

November 23, 2023