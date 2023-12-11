Palace of the King Prepare for ‘Friends In Low Places This Friday - Noise11.com

The long-awaited Palace of the King album ‘Friends in Low Places’ will be released this Friday (14 December).

This is the album we have been anticipating all year. Palace of the King have drip-fed tracks from the album every two months over the past two years.

A pre-album release single ‘A Run For Your Money’ was released last Friday.

‘Friends In Low Places’ will be released through Reckless Records on Friday. Pre-save it here https://bfan.link/friends-in-low-places-1

