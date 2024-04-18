Palaye Royale Drop Off Pandemonium Due To Family Emergency - Noise11.com

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale have dropped out of the Pandemonium festival due to a family emergency. The band were not able to leave the USA to attend the festival staring this weekend in Melbourne.

Palaye Royale have announced in a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we are cancelling our performance at the upcoming Pandemonium Festival. We have encountered a family emergency that requires our immediate attention and presence. In light of this unfortunate circumstance, we extend our sincerest apologies to all those who were anticipating our performance. We are grateful for the understanding and support of our fans, as well as the organizers of Pandemonium Festival, during this challenging time.”

A local act will now open each show and will be announced along with set times for all events on Friday, April 19.

Pandemonium 2024 features:

Alice Cooper

Blondie

Psychedelic Furs

Wheatus

Wolfmother

Cosmic Psychos

Local Opening Act

TOUR DATES

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper, Blondie, Psychedelic Furs, Wolfmother side show

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle*

Thursday, April 25 (Anzac Day): Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast (new venue)

Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane (new venue)** Blondie not appearing

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

