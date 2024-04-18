 Palaye Royale Drop Off Pandemonium Due To Family Emergency - Noise11.com
Las Vegas band Palaye Royale have dropped out of the Pandemonium festival due to a family emergency. The band were not able to leave the USA to attend the festival staring this weekend in Melbourne.

Palaye Royale have announced in a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we are cancelling our performance at the upcoming Pandemonium Festival. We have encountered a family emergency that requires our immediate attention and presence. In light of this unfortunate circumstance, we extend our sincerest apologies to all those who were anticipating our performance. We are grateful for the understanding and support of our fans, as well as the organizers of Pandemonium Festival, during this challenging time.”

A local act will now open each show and will be announced along with set times for all events on Friday, April 19.

Pandemonium 2024 features:

Alice Cooper
Blondie
Psychedelic Furs
Wheatus
Wolfmother
Cosmic Psychos
Local Opening Act

TOUR DATES
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper, Blondie, Psychedelic Furs, Wolfmother side show
Entertainment Centre, Newcastle*
Thursday, April 25 (Anzac Day): Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast (new venue)
Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane (new venue)** Blondie not appearing

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at www.pandemonium.rocks

