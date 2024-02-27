 Palaye Royale To Perform Charity Gig In Los Angeles - Noise11.com
Palaye Royale

Palaye Royale

Palaye Royale To Perform Charity Gig In Los Angeles

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2024

in News

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale will perform a charity concert in Los Angeles this weekend to support their mothers courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer.

The band’s principal members are brothers Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett.

In a post at their socials they said, “We’re excited to announce that our acoustic performance at The Regent Theater on March 2nd will be live-streamed! You can now purchase tickets for the exclusive livestream through VEEPS. Link in our bio!

100% of the proceeds from this very special event will be donated to help support our mother’s courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer. We hope you will join us and we thank you all for your love and support.

Only a few general admission and VIP tickets remain for the actual show. See you next weekend.”

Palaye Royale will be in Australia in April for Pandemonium on a bill with Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Placebo and Blondie.

Alice Cooper
Blondie
Placebo
Deep Purple
Wheatus
The Psychedelic Furs
Dead Kennedys
Gang Of Four
Palaye Royale

plus Australian icons
Wolfmother
Cosmic Psychos
Gyroscope

and introducing Thai solo artist Petch.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

PANDEMONIUM Sideshows
Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced
Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23

PANDEMONIUM 2024
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia

Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ featured two songs in ever show unique to that show. The songs changed every night of the seven Australia shows and were not repeated.

23 mins ago
Adele 30
Adele Rests Her Voice After Suffering Chest Issues

Adele has announced that she will be going on "voice rest" after suffering chest issues.

2 hours ago
Beyoncé Texas Hold ‘Em Debuts At No 1 in UK

This ain’t Texas! Beyoncé returns to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for the first time in 14 years today, proving the superstar is more culturally relevant than ever.

1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off US Tour

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly anticipated GUTS world tour with a sold-out show in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena.

1 day ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney

Katy Perry sang along to Bad Blood during Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton Shares The Beyoncé Love

Dolly Parton has shared her love of the new Beyoncé country record. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Dolly said on her socials.

2 days ago
UB40
UB40 Cover 60s Pop Classic ‘Gimme Some Sign’

Robin Campbell’s UB40 are continuing their tradition of covering pop hit as reggae songs with their latest cover, Brenton Wood’s ‘Gimme Little Sign’ as ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’.

4 days ago