Palaye Royale To Perform Charity Gig In Los Angeles - Noise11.com

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale will perform a charity concert in Los Angeles this weekend to support their mothers courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer.
The band’s principal members are brothers Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett.
In a post at their socials they said, “We’re excited to announce that our acoustic performance at The Regent Theater on March 2nd will be live-streamed! You can now purchase tickets for the exclusive livestream through VEEPS. Link in our bio!
100% of the proceeds from this very special event will be donated to help support our mother’s courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer. We hope you will join us and we thank you all for your love and support.
Only a few general admission and VIP tickets remain for the actual show. See you next weekend.”
Palaye Royale will be in Australia in April for Pandemonium on a bill with Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Placebo and Blondie.
Alice Cooper
Blondie
Placebo
Deep Purple
Wheatus
The Psychedelic Furs
Dead Kennedys
Gang Of Four
Palaye Royale
plus Australian icons
Wolfmother
Cosmic Psychos
Gyroscope
and introducing Thai solo artist Petch.
PANDEMONIUM 2024
PANDEMONIUM Sideshows
Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced
Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23
PANDEMONIUM 2024
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*
*Blondie not performing
Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE