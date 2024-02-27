Palaye Royale To Perform Charity Gig In Los Angeles - Noise11.com

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale will perform a charity concert in Los Angeles this weekend to support their mothers courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer.

The band’s principal members are brothers Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett.

In a post at their socials they said, “We’re excited to announce that our acoustic performance at The Regent Theater on March 2nd will be live-streamed! You can now purchase tickets for the exclusive livestream through VEEPS. Link in our bio!

100% of the proceeds from this very special event will be donated to help support our mother’s courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer. We hope you will join us and we thank you all for your love and support.

Only a few general admission and VIP tickets remain for the actual show. See you next weekend.”

Palaye Royale will be in Australia in April for Pandemonium on a bill with Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Placebo and Blondie.

Alice Cooper

Blondie

Placebo

Deep Purple

Wheatus

The Psychedelic Furs

Dead Kennedys

Gang Of Four

Palaye Royale

plus Australian icons

Wolfmother

Cosmic Psychos

Gyroscope

and introducing Thai solo artist Petch.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

PANDEMONIUM Sideshows

Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced

Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22

Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

