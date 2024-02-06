Pandemonium Sydney Venue Moves To Homebush - Noise11.com

The Pandemonium Festival in Sydney has been moved to Cathy Freeman Park in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct, to avoid conflict with ANZAC Day ceremonies.

Pandemonium features Alice Cooper, Blondie, Deep Purple, Placebo, Dead Kennedys, Wolfmother and others.

Apex Entertainment will also be donating $10 from every ticket sold in Sydney to the Wounded Heroes organisation, providing relief for veterans and their families.

Apex Entertainment CEO Andrew McManus said: “This concert has been six months in the planning and is one of many events, both cultural and sport, that are taking place across the country on April 25.

“It is disappointing that despite our best efforts to present the event in what we believe is an appropriate manner, there has been kickback from certain circles.

“This is not an Anzac Day concert, it is an event that is taking place on the public holiday of April 25th , as are many other events.”

All tickets already purchased for Pandemonium Sydney (previously at The Domain) are 100% valid at our new Sydney venue of Cathy Freeman Park at Sydney Olympic Park Precinct.

Information regarding Rail Travel and Ticket Integration will be available on the

Pandemonium website shortly.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

(ANZAC Day Holiday) NEW VENUE

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at

www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

